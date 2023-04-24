Owensboro Catholic and Todd County Central were scoreless through four innings in their All ‘A’ Sectional baseball matchup Sunday afternoon.
Catholic broke through with a run in the fifth inning, then opened things up with four more in the sixth inning for a 5-1 win at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.
The Aces go to the All ‘A’ State Tournament on April 29-30 at Campbellsville High School. Catholic will face Caldwell County/St. Mary in the opening round Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Catholic went to 14-6 on the season.
“One of our goals this year was to make the All ‘A’ state tournament,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said.
Catholic’s Grant Parson was huge on the pitcher’s mound, throwing a 1-hitter, striking out 11 and walking just two.
“I feel like I threw great, threw strikes, I just had to throw it in there,” Parson said. “Straight fastballs, straight at them, always.
“I knew the bats would come eventually. Once we got on the pitcher, it was over, it just took us some time. Our hitting will be on point, I guarantee that.”
Parker Heistand went 4-for-4 to lead Catholic at the plate. Catholic managed seven hits Todd pitchers Preston Rager and Gavyn Nolan.
Jamison Wall singled to center to score Heistand, who singled in the bottom of the fifth, to put Catholic up 1-0.
Todd Central tied it up 1-1 in the top of the sixth with a Devin Schutt single for an RBI, scoring George Cumbee, who reached on an error.
Heistand poked a ball to shallow center to score a Catholic run for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth, then Parson walked with the bases loaded to score another run. Elijah Blair picked up two more runs with a single through first base for Catholic’s 5-1 lead.
Barrett Evans walked, Ben Hyland singled and Houston Flynn walked to start the sixth inning for Catholic.
Catholic was playing without Brady Atwell, who suffered a fractured cheek bone after being hit by a pitch at Owensboro High School on Thursday night. Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said Atwell’s return time is unknown right now.
Hamilton thought Catholic would be a little better at the plate against Todd Central, but also noted that it was prom weekend for the school.
“I think we were awake, we had just gone through three days of prom, practice, we just weren’t as sharp at the plate as I thought we’d be,” Hamilton said. “Their guy did a good job. They kept us off balance, threw some strikes, they made the plays. We didn’t get a key hit when we needed it.
“Parker had a tremendous day. Jamison came up there knocked in the first run, kind of relieved everybody. It helped me relax, I know that. We hit some balls hard, just right at them.”
Todd County Central went to 8-11.
TODD CO. CENTRAL 000 001 0 _ 1 1 3
OWE CATHOLIC 000 014 x 5 7 1
WP-Parson. LP-Rager. 2B-Heistand (C).
