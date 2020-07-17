Early in the spring, there were more than a few moments when Mark Price wondered if his 15th annual Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series would ever make it to the first tee, amid the postponements and cancellations created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few months later, the GO Junior Series, sponsored by Worth Insurance Group and Chick-fil-A, has wrapped up a magnificent season that has brought many new youngsters into the sport of golf.
“It was touch and go there for a while, but once it was established that we were going to be able to play golf, it really took off,” said Price, founder and director of the series. “The tournaments have been run so well for the most part, and the pace of play has been outstanding, which is a key part of it.
“This has been exceptional considering all the doubts we had earlier this year when the coronavirus was shutting down so many other sports.”
And numbers are up — way up.
On Monday, 111 golfers 18-and-under were signed up to compete in the GO Junior Series Northern Tour Championship at Owensboro Country Club. And, on Thursday, another 84 competitors were signed up for the final event of the season — the Southern Tour Championship in Hopkinsville.
“It’s just been fantastic the entire season — numbers have been up across the board,” Price said. “We were unsure of how things would go early on, but it turns out that our regular crowd turned out, and we got a lot of first-time golfers whose primary sports seasons had been postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.
“And, it’s been great to be able to introduce a lot of new players to this wonderful game.”
Kids have had a blast with it, as have their parents and grandparents.
“This is the one sports outlet kids had even in the earlier stages of the pandemic and they’ve taken full advantage of it,” Price said. “I think with what we’re going through, kids, their parents and their grandparents have an even better appreciation of the game of golf — and they’ve expressed that to me.
“Bottom line, everyone out here is very, very happy and thankful that we’ve been able to have a season, and what a great season it has been.”
As always, Price said he has received outstanding support from the participating courses in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
“We couldn’t have a junior golf series like this without great cooperation from the courses,” Price said. “They are tremendous partners with us, they understand this is a great way to grow the sport of golf, and they routinely go the extra mile to make sure it’s a great event for these youngsters.
“They always go the extra mile for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.