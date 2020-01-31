COLUMBIA, Mo. — Amanda Paschal stepped in for injured star Rhyne Howard and scored a career-high 18 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 62-47 win over Missouri on Thursday night.
The Wildcats announced before the game that Howard, who leads the Southeastern Conference and is third in the country in scoring at 23.2 points a game, would be out until mid-February with a broken pinky finger on her left hand.
Howard was injured in the third quarter of Monday’s win over Auburn but returned to finish the game.
The Wildcats (17-3, 6-2) had no problem without Howard, who accounts for 32% of their scoring, as Paschal and Sabrina Haines each made two baskets before Jaida Roper drilled a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run in the first quarter.
Taking an 11-7 lead into the second quarter, the Wildcats started with a 9-0 run, led off by Tatyana Wyatt’s three-point play and capped by two Chasity Patterson buckets. Patterson then scored three times in an 8-0 run for a 28-11 lead.
The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.
Patterson scored 12 points and Blair Green had 11 for Kentucky, which went 4 of 16 from 3-point range but shot 45.5% overall.
Aijha Blackwell led Missouri (5-16, 2-6) with 17 points.
No. 5 Louisville 86, Notre Dame 54
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points as No. 5 Louisville won its 13th straight game, routing overmatched Notre Dame.
Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook 12 and Elizabeth Balogun 11 for the Cardinals (21-1, 10-0 ACC). Louisville shot 34 of 63 (54% percent).
Louisville next plays the U.S. national team on Sunday in an exhibition.
Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 for the Irish (7-14, 2-7), which has lost eight home games this season. Notre Dame, which began Division I play in the 1980-81 season, had lost seven at home twice before, the last time in 1991-92 in coach Muffet McGraw’s fifth season in South Bend.
