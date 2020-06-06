The local high school football star previously known as Harold Hogg will henceforth go by his birth name — Harold Patterson II.
By any name, he figures to be one of the commonwealth’s premier running backs in 2020.
A rising senior at Apollo, Patterson has huge aspirations for himself and the Eagles this fall — believing that the team’s explosive offense in combination with an improved defense will make the Eagles difficult to beat.
“I see it as an exciting season,” Patterson said. “If we come together as brothers and unite the way I believe we can, well, we’re going to be a very good football team — we have very high expectations.”
And, make no mistake, Patterson will play a central role in leading the way.
Last season, as a junior, the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder rushed for 2,158 yards and scored 23 touchdowns — this, after spending his first two high school seasons at Owensboro Catholic.
“I’ve always loved football,” Patterson said, “and once I got the opportunity to play, I was determined to make the most of it. That was what last season was about.
“I think my strength as a running back is my mentality. When I get the ball, I tell myself, ‘The first guy to hit me is not going to bring me down.’ That’s the way I try to approach every play — to keep digging for everything I can get.”
Despite Patterson’s Herculean performance in 2019, the Eagles went just 4-6 in the second and final season under head coach Phillip Hawkins. Apollo had no trouble scoring, averaging 35.6 points per game, but a leaky defense that surrendered nearly 50 points per game (49.4, to be exact) proved too much to overcome.
Enter new head coach John Edge, who was named to replace Hawkins after serving two seasons at nearby South Spencer (Ind) High School. Previously, Edge enjoyed a stellar career at Owensboro Catholic, where he coached Patterson during his freshman season.
“I was fortunate to coach Harold a few years ago, and I knew then that he had talent,” Edge said. “Now, I’m asking him to mature and help us lead.
“Harold gives us a ton of experience in the backfield.”
And production.
Last fall, against his former team, Patterson put forth a stupendous performance — carrying the ball 46 times for 442 yards and six touchdowns as visiting Apollo defeated Catholic 56-35 at Steele Stadium.
Earlier in the season, in Apollo’s final game at old Eagles Stadium, Patterson ran the ball 25 times for 358 yards and four TDs in a wild 81-51 loss to McCracken County.
Now, Patterson believes the addition of Edge will make the difference for the Eagles.
“It’s a good change for us,” Patterson said. “Coach Edge is really going to help the defense, and when you combine that with the guys we have coming back on offense, I think we have an opportunity to be really good.
“We just need to put our heart and soul into everything we do — if we do that we’ll become the best team we can be.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson has continued to train on his own.
“At home, I’ve been lifting weights and working on my agility,” Patterson said. “There was a point there where I was worried that we might not have a season, that I might miss by senior season, but I’m excited now that it looks like were going to be able to play.
“I’m motivated to be first-team All-State (he made the third team in 2019), and I’m working hard to improve my endurance. I want to be so fit that I can have two 40-yard runs in a row and not have to take a break after the first one.
“More than anything right now, I’m just looking forward to seeing my teammates and coaches again. When we’re finally able to get back together, that’s going to be a good day.”
