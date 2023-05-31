Natalie Payne was conducting drills in an open gym with the girls basketball team at Daviess County High School on Tuesday. This was coming out of the Memorial Day weekend and into a timeframe where there are workouts and summer game activities until the KHSAA dead period starts in late June.
Payne was announced as the Daviess County girls basketball coach a little over two months after stepping down from the same job at Apollo.
The DC job opened up after Stephen Haile was named the girls basketball coach at Henderson County in mid-May. Haile took over a program that his father, Jeff, built into a western Kentucky powerhouse over a 37-year career. Stephen spent the last two seasons as girls basketball coach at Daviess County, where he compiled a 32-29.
When Jeff Haile retired in April, his Henderson County teams won 821 games and never had a losing record.
Henderson County has been to the KHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament 10 of the last 11 years and holds a record 19 2nd Region championships. The Lady Colonels have finished their season in the KHSAA girls final four two of the last three years.
Payne might have been interested in getting back into high school coaching when her daughters Kylie and Eva were older, and their mom would’ve had the chance to coach them.
But Natalie Payne also looked at this DC opening as an opportunity she didn’t know would be open in a future timeframe.
“When the job first came open, I had some people contact me, coaches and people I trust, asking me what I was going to do,” Payne said. “It took me a couple of days to let everything digest, what was best for my family.”
Natalie had some talks with her daughters, who go to practices with her and games. Their advice was for mom to take the DC job. Natalie had previously been head girls coach at Daviess County from 2012-2016. Payne was Apollo head coach from 2016-2023, and the E-Gals won the 3rd Region championship in 2021, when Payne coached with former long-time Apollo head coach Willis McClure working with her on the bench.
Payne stepped down as Apollo’s girls coach with a 121-93 record there. Apollo averaged 17 wins during that time, but was 8-22 this season.
Her overall head coaching record is 201-156.
“I talked to coaches, talked to my family, it was God’s timing,” Natalie said of the move to DC. She is also a guidance counselor at DCHS.
The Lady Panthers finished 14-17 last season, but they have what should be a deep roster laden with juniors and sophomores.
“I really like what I’m walking into, there are some pieces in place where it could be a special group for the next few years,” Payne said of Daviess County. “They have some good players coming back. Zoey Beehn is a force inside. There are several key pieces coming back.”
Payne is coaching her daughters’ travel team, and she said this time off would have been a normal break in a high school basketball coaches offseason routine.
“I guess the excitement of this group, the journey we can start together, motivated me to get back in it,” Payne said. “The challenge of the new environment, forming new relationships, the chance to be a positive influence for these girls in general motivates me.”
