New Daviess County girls basketball coach Natalie Payne watches lay-up drills on Monday during an open gym session at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Natalie Payne was conducting drills in an open gym with the girls basketball team at Daviess County High School on Tuesday. This was coming out of the Memorial Day weekend and into a timeframe where there are workouts and summer game activities until the KHSAA dead period starts in late June.

Payne was announced as the Daviess County girls basketball coach a little over two months after stepping down from the same job at Apollo.

albert smith

What?? Traitor. Judas

