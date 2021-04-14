Hunter Payne allowed no earned runs, struck out eight, and surrendered only four hits to lead Daviess County past host Owensboro 10-1 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
At the plate, Decker Renfrow went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Layton Huskisson drove in a pair of runs and Cason Troutman had two hits.
Daviess County (6-3) led 5-1 through six innings and broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning.
The Red Devils (2-5) were victimized by five errors.
DAVIESS COUNTY 022 001 5 — 10 9 2
OWENSBORO 001 000 0 — 1 4 5
WP-H. Payne. LP-Gibson. 2B-Troutman (DC). 3B-Head (HC).
APOLLO 9, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7
The Eagles ran their record to 10-2 by rallying for the win in Greenville.
Tanner Klee was 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Apollo, Dan St. Clair was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Nolan Millay was also 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ty Hardison was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Muhlenberg County (4-5).
APOLLO 110 024 1 — 9 9 3
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 024 010 0 — 7 11 1
WP-Strode. LP-Ray. 2B-Millay, Klee, Judd (A). 3B-Mayes (A).
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, OHIO COUNTY 2
Caroline Hope went 3-for-3, including the hit to put runners in scoring position, and Josie Davis clubbed the walk-off RBI base hit to lift the Lady Mustangs to a win in Greenville.
Emma Rose struck out six batters in the complete-game win for Muhlenberg County (2-5), and Jaycee Noffsinger hit a triple.
Elli Graves went 2-for-3 with a double for Ohio County (1-7).
OHIO COUNTY 000 101 0 — 2 4 1
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 100 100 1 — 3 10 4
WP-Rose. LP-Decker. 2B-Graves (O). 3B-Noffsinger (M).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13, UNION COUNTY 10
The Lady Raiders pounded out 17 hits to outslug visiting Union County at Whitesville Community Park.
Cassidy Morris and Georgia Howard each went 3-for-4 for the Lady Raiders, who improved to 2-6 with their second straight victory.
Mary Oxford and Jralee Roberson belted home runs for the Bravettes (6-3).
UNION COUNTY 301 210 1 — 10 16 3
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 500 710 x — 13-17-3
WP-Barnett. LP-Carter. 2B-Tackett 2, Meadors, Thomas, Windell (UC), Morris 2, Graham 2, Hibbit, Howard (WT). 3B-Carter (UC), Aguilar (WT). HR-Oxford, Roberson (UC).
LATE MONDAY OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10, EDMONSON COUNTY 4
Bailey Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Lilli Grant had three RBIs and a double. Brooke Hamilton struck out six, and Alexis Hatchett struck out five for Catholic.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 430 030 0 — 10 9 1
EDMONSON COUNTY 100 300 0 — 4 5 2
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Henderson. 2B-Grant (C). HR-Ba. Hamilton (C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.