Ella Payne knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lift visiting Daviess County to a 60-33 girls’ high school basketball victory over Louisville Holy Cross on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers (5-3) built a 28-9 halftime advantage.
Adylan Ayer added 13 points for Daviess County.
Holy Cross (2-3) got 12 points from Callie Weigandt.
DAVIESS COUNTY 14-14-14-18 — 60
LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS 3-6-12-12 — 33
Daviess County (60) — Payne 25, Ayer 13, Spurrier 8, Chinn 4, Daugherty 4, Blanford 4, Tanner 2.
Louisville Holy Cross (33) — Weigandt 12, Strebble 9, Jeffries 6, Mathews 4, Carnes 2.
OHIO COUNTY 66, HOPKINS COUNTY 50 — Heaven Vanover scored 21 points to lift the visiting Lady Eagles over the Lady Storm in Mortons Gap.
The Lady Eagles (3-1) jumped in front 16-11 at the first break and extended their lead to 34-20 by intermission.
Ohio County also got 16 points from Kelsey Kennedy and 14 from Addie Bullock.
Hopkins County Central (2-5) got 17 points from Briana Fritz and 14 from Madison Grigg.
OHIO COUNTY 16-18-19-13 — 66
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 11-9-14-16 — 50
Ohio County (66) — Vanover 21, K. Kennedy 16, Bullock 14, Embry 7, C. Kennedy 5, Gaddis 2.
Hopkins County Central (50) — Fritz 17, Grigg 14, Jones 7, Sutton 6, Kel. Reynolds 3, Ker. Reynolds 3.
BOYS
HOPKINSVILLE 56, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 50 — Alijah Watts led a balanced attack with 14 points as the visiting Tigers defeated the Mustangs in Greenville.
Hopkinsville (2-1) led 42-28 through three quarters.
Nash Divine paced Muhlenberg County (4-2) with a game-high 19 points.
HOPKINSVILLE 10-12-20-14 — 56
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7-11-10-22 — 50
Hopkinsville (56) — Watts 14, Burks 13, McKnight 10, Jesse 10, Mercer 9.
Muhlenberg County (50) — Divine 19, Summers 9, Lovan 7, Carver 5, McCoy 5, Vincent 3, Rose 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY 58, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 54 — River Blanton scored 15 points to drive the host Cougars past the Raiders in Leitchfield.
Keegan Sharp and Chandler McCrady each scored 14 points for Grayson County (5-2).
Landon Huff scored a game-best 16 points for the Raiders (1-3), who also got 15 points from Bailey Wright and 14 from Denver Dickens.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14-10-12-18 — 54
GRAYSON COUNTY 12-10-11-25 — 58
Whitesville Trinity (54) — Huff 16, Wright 15, Dickens 14, Smith 6, Hernandez 3.
Grayson County (54) — Blanton 15, Sharp 14, McCrady 14, Tomes 8, Horn 5, Peyton 2.
