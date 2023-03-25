OWESPTS-03-26-23 PAYNE RESIGNS APOLLO

Apollo head girls basketball coach Natalie Payne coaches during a game against Owensboro on Dec. 16, 2022.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Natalie Payne has had an association with Apollo High School that goes back to the 1990s. She played on three 3rd Region championship teams at Apollo before having a standout career at Western Kentucky University.

“We reached the semifinals of the State Tournament in 1997, my senior year,” Payne said. She also scored 2,497 points, the all-time Apollo boys and girls scoring record, which was impressive considering Rex Chapman is high up on that list.

