Natalie Payne has had an association with Apollo High School that goes back to the 1990s. She played on three 3rd Region championship teams at Apollo before having a standout career at Western Kentucky University.
“We reached the semifinals of the State Tournament in 1997, my senior year,” Payne said. She also scored 2,497 points, the all-time Apollo boys and girls scoring record, which was impressive considering Rex Chapman is high up on that list.
That was the last regional title Apollo’s girls basketball team would win until 2021, when Payne coached the E-Gals to the regional championship with former long-time Apollo head coach Willis McClure working with her on the bench.
Payne said that regional championship with McClure would be a major highlight of a head coaching career that spanned 11 years at Apollo and Daviess County, and 20 years total counting her time as an assistant coach.
Payne stepped down as Apollo’s girls coach last week, finishing with a 121-93 record there from 2016 through 2023. Apollo averaged 17 wins during that time, but was 8-22 this season.
Payne was also head coach for four years at Daviess County from 2012 through 2016. Her overall head coaching record was 201-156.
She was also an assistant coach at Apollo for eight years and Daviess County for another season.
Coaching at Apollo was a great full circle opportunity for Payne.
“As a former E-Gal, I was honored to have the opportunity to come back to Apollo and serve as head coach,” Payne said. “It was something I had dreamt about for years. Some of my greatest basketball memories as a player took place in the gym at Apollo with Willis McClure as my coach.
“Being able to help lead the E-Gals to a regional title in 2021 was so special. And having Willis McClure by my side was a dream come true. Coach McClure and I have a special bond, one that started more than 30 years ago, when I was in middle school attending his camps. It’s been an amazing journey, from being coached by Willis, to coaching alongside him, to now viewing him as a part of my family. He is family.”
Payne considered herself and McClure co-head coaches during his late-career time at Apollo. McClure retired after the 2021 regional championship and a 50-year coaching career.
The relationships she formed with players and the coaching staff at Apollo are what she will remember most, seeing the impact she made on her players.
But, now, Payne wants to have more time with her family. She has four children, Jack (18), Kaden (14), Kylie (8) and Eva (6), and is married to Bradley Payne.
“My girls have literally grown up in a gym, and I honestly wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Natalie Payne said. “I’ve always told myself that I want to be there for all the big moments in my childrens’ lives. I don’t want to miss their ball games, their school plays. My girls are playing travel softball and basketball, and this was my toughest season yet as a coach, trying to pour into both.”
Payne said it’s possible she could get back into high school coaching later on.
“Coaching is in my blood, it’s ingrained in me,” Payne said. “I will be coaching my daughters’ travel teams for the time being, but I could see myself coaching at the high school level again down the road. I need a year or two to catch my breath, focus on being a wife and a mother.”
Payne will be a guidance counselor at Daviess County High School next year.
