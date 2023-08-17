Natalie Payne found out in mid-July that she would be getting in to the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I had a few tears when they called, it was pretty emotional,” Payne said Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the local-area basketball world found out earlier Wednesday when WKU made the announcement of the 32nd Hall of Fame class on the Hill.
“I just feel blessed, it’s a huge honor,” Payne said. “Anything in the sports world that has happened for me, this is one of the best things. Just looking back at all the time in that gym, the effort, the injuries. The games there, the fans, all that support from the coaches, my teammates. It was a great atmosphere to be a part of, that they think that highly of me to do this. I’m excited to share it with my family, my mom and dad, my daughters, everybody in the family.”
Payne will be in her first season as girls’ basiketball coach at Daviess County High School, after a successful run at Apollo which included a State Tournament appearance. Payne had a stellar playing career at Apollo High School before going to WKU.
The 2023 class will be inducted in a ceremony highlighting the annual W-Club Homecoming Brunch, set for 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 11, on the John Oldham Court in E.A. Diddle Arena on the WKU campus in Bowling Green.
The inductees will also be honored in ceremonies on Jimmy Feix Field at halftime of the annual Homecoming football game, where WKU will meet New Mexico State at 2:30 p.m., at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Payne’s accomplishments at WKUmember of the Sun Belt Conference All-Time Team selected on the league’s 30th anniversary in 2006, a two-time All-SBC first team pick (2001-02) and a member of the 2000 SBC All-Tournament Team,
Payne completed her career on The Hill ranked sixth on the list of Lady Topper 1,000-Point scorers with 1,641 points, and she remains 13th on that list.
One of the top career shooters in WKU history, Payne made 38.3% on 3-pointers, 83.4% on 461 made free throws (both fourth all-time at WKU). The 736 points Payne scored in 2001 was a Lady Topper record _ and is still the fourth-best in the books, as is her 22.3 scoring average that season). Powers’ 87.4 free throw percentage her senior year remains the best ever for a Lady Topper.
All four of her Lady Topper teams made post-season tournament appearances (‘98 and ‘00 in the NCAA; and ‘01 and ‘02 in the WNIT). She was particularly impressive in a 95-92 home win over Mississippi in the opening round of the 2001 WNIT in Diddle Arena (a perfect 11-of-11 at the free throw line on the way to 28 points). She sat out the ‘98-99 season with an injury.
Payne missed a lot of her freshman season and took a redshirt year as a sophomore at WKU with stress fractures. She left Apollo as an all-time leading scorer there, and a 6-footer who might have weighed 125 pounds, Payne estimated. How she handled her injuries and the recovery were the things that stood out to her the most about her time at WKU from 1999 through 2002.
“My ability to be resilient, hard working,” Payne said. “I was injured my first two seasons, had a couple of stress fractures, I redshirted my sophomore year. I had never been injured before, being away from home, navigating through that. It all helped me focus in on goals and what I needed to do to get back, to do the little things to become a complete player and help teammates win.
“I wouldn’t change anything, just being committed in putting in that extra work. I wasn’t the fastest, wasn’t the strongest. I worked in the weight room, and got stronger. I got the most out of the mental part of the game. God gave me that ability.”
Asked if she considered herself a crafty scorer as a shooting guard, Payne liked the description.
“I think so, I got to the free throw line so much,” Payne said. “I made a living at the free throw line. I knew how create contact, then I developed a 3-point shot. That’s what I tell my players, you can make a living at the free throw line. I try to relate with what I did.”
Going to play NCAA Tournament games at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke in her playing sophomore season was a major highlight for Payne.
“We were injury riddled that year, we had like nine kids left healthy,” Payne said. No. 10 seed WKU beat Marquette and lost to host Duke.
Payne was well satisfied with her playing career at WKU.
“I think I exceeded expectations for myself,” Payne said. “My dream was to play after college, and I was invited to the US Olympic trials, the experience of being at the facility in Colorado was unbelievable. I went overseas and played in Finland. After that, I got to a point where I wanted to start coaching.”
The 2023 class includes Darryl Drake (football), Harry Jones (baseball), and Courtney Lee (men’s basketball).
