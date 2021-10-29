It was a make-or-break scenario with regard to Owensboro Catholic High School’s pre-district football schedule in 2021 — the rugged gauntlet would either break the Aces into a thousand pieces or it would make them leather-tough by the time they reached their KHSAA Class 2-A district slat
Know this: It made the Aces one of the most dangerous 2-A teams in the state as the postseason beckons next week.
Early on, things didn’t look so promising.
The Aces were extremely young and inexperienced in spots, senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy’s health status was uncertain, and the team had a habit of giving up the big play on defense.
The result? A precarious 0-5 start that included losses to Apollo (44-27), Daviess County (56-19), Union County (12-7), Owensboro (35-7) and Christian Academy-Louisville (49-26).
The Aces were 0-5 and were reeling. Or were they?
“One of the most impressive things about our team this year is that they’ve never stopped working, they’ve never stopped believing in what we’re trying to accomplish, and they’ve never stopped believing in each other,” OCHS head coach Jason Morris said. “It was hard at times, but we never stopped believing.
“It might not have seemed like it at the time, but we were making progress in some areas each week, and we could tell that we were rounding into a pretty good football team. The schedule was tough, but we kept battling all the way through it.”
The entire season turned on the night of Sept. 24 at Steele Stadium, where the Aces tangled with Region 1, District 2 Class 2-A rival Hancock County, which had opened the season with four consecutive victories before losing at home to Crittenden County the week before.
Alas, the highly anticipated contest between Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County proved to be no contest at all — the Aces rolling to a 47-0 victory that super-charged the program to subsequent district wins over Todd County Central (36-0), Butler County (48-12) and McLean County (46-0).
So, the Aces wound up running the district table to the tune of a combined score of (drum roll, please!), 177-12.
“We knew we had a good team all along,” hard-hitting freshman linebacker Vince Carrico said. “We proved how good we could be against a good Hancock County team, and the momentum just built from there.
“We have a lot of confidence now, but we know you have to take it one game at a time — that’s what’s led us to success.
“We’ve stayed together the whole way, and this team will continue to stay together.”
Catholic wraps up regular season play tonight with a non-district game at Elizabethtown, a quality Class 3-A opponent for an Aces team that hasn’t been seriously challenged in nearly six weeks. Win or lose, it’s a great game to play preceding the 2-A playoffs and it will serve both teams well.
Then, it’s on to the postseason for a heart-and-soul Aces contingent that simply refuses to let go of the rope.
