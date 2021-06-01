Hadley Phelps was in the zone on Monday night.
A senior right-hander, Phelps hurled a complete-game victory and went 4-for-5 at the plate to fuel Owensboro Catholic’s 12-4 conquest of Apollo in the opening round of the 9th District Softball Tournament before an overflow crowd at Parents Park.
The No. 2 seed Lady Aces (20-12) play longtime rival Daviess County (27-6) for the championship at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We flat hit the ball today, and we needed to because Apollo’s hitting has improved so much since the beginning of the season,” Owensboro Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “We knew we had to keep applying the pressure against them, and we were able to do that.
“Hadley is a warrior. She wants the ball in big moments like this, and she went out and got the job done for us — I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Apollo (12-19) jumped on top 1-0 in the top of the first inning when Emmie Bullington drove in Morgan Frizzell with a fielder’s choice ground out.
Catholic, however, responded with five runs of its own in the bottom of the first, and was helped out by two E-Gal errors.
Both Hannah Carter and Brooke Hamilton produced run-scoring doubles, Gracie Jennings and Lilli Grant had fielder’s choice RBIs, and Addison Tignor added an RBI ground out to make it 5-1.
The Aces increased their lead to 7-1 in the second, getting sacrifice flies from both Carter and Brooke Hamilton.
Apollo battled back with two runs in the third. One run scored on an infield error and Bullington drove in another with an RBI ground out.
But, again, the Lady Aces got those back and them some with a three-run bottom of the third, which included an RBI single from Phelps and a two-run single from Bailey Hamilton — along with two more E-Gal errors.
In the fourth, Apollo got an RBI triple from Delainee Hayden, but Catholic scored two more runs in the bottom of the same frame — getting an RBI single from Carter and and a sacrifice fly from Brooke Hamilton.
“We made too many errors and mental errors to beat a team the quality of Owensboro Catholic,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “You can’t give a team like that too many extra outs and we gave them way too many in this game.
“We just didn’t execute like we needed to.”
In addition to the production provided by Phelps, Catholic got two hits and three RBIs from Carter, two hits and two runs scored from Camille Conkright, two hits and two RBIs from Bailey Hamilton, and a double and three RBIs from Brooke Hamilton.
Olivia Crawford had two hits for Apollo, with Bullington driving in two runs.
APOLLO 102 100 0 —4 6 4
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 523 020 x — 12 13 2
WP-Phelps. LP-Bullington. 2B-Phelps, Carter, Br. Hamilton (OC). 3B-Hayden (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.