Hadley Phelps went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs to lift host Owensboro Catholic past 9th District rival Owensboro 13-3 in a six-inning high school softball game on Thursday at Parents Park.
Catholic (7-5, 3-1 in 9th District) took early control, scoring five runs in the first inning, three in the second and three more in the third to lead, 11-0.
Lilli Grant homered and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Bailey Hamilton was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Camille Conkright had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Hannah Carter also had two RBIs.
Phelps also earned the pitching victory, allowing just two hits and no runs over three innings of work.
Kirsten Tindle drove in a pair of runs for Owensboro (2-5, 0-2), which also got two hits from both Sophie Moorman and Kaylyn Sowders.
OWENSBORO 000 300 — 3 7 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 533 011 — 13 17 0
WP-Phelps. LP-Hughes. 2B-Dukate (OC), Ba. Hamilton 2, Grant, Conkright, Phelps (OC). 3B-Conkright (OC). HR-Grant (OC).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3
The Lady Mustangs won their fourth consecutive game with a conquest of the Lady Raiders at Whitesville Community Park.
Sophia Wilkins led the way, going 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs. Jaycee Phillips was 3-for-4 with a double, and Caroline Hope had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Rose and Jaycee Noffsinger each added two hits.
Rose earned the pitching victory for Muhlenberg (6-6).
Macie Aguilar was 3-for-4 and Raylee Higdon was 2-for-3 for Trinity (6-7).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 112 050 0 — 9 15 0
WHITESVIILLE TRINITY 000 010 2 — 3 8 1
WP-Rose. LP-Edge. 2B-Aguilar, Higdon (T), Wilkins 2, Rose, Phillips, Noffsinger (MC). HR-Wilkins (MC).
HANCOCK COUNTY 11, UNION COUNTY 1
Ella Staples clubbed two home runs and had four RBIs to drive the Lady Hornets past the visiting Bravettes at Vastwood Park in Hawesviile.
Hayley McFarling doubled, tripled and scored three runs for Hancock County, which improved to 8-7.
Lily Roberts went the distance in the circle for the Lady Hornets, allowing only three hits and striking out eight.
UNION COUNTY 010 00 — 1 3 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 252 2x — 11 8 3
WP-Roberts. LP-Carter. 2B-McFarling (HC). 3B-McFarling (HC). HR-Staples 2 (HC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, OHIO COUNTY 1
The host Lady Mustangs got singles wins from Baker Hardison, Sarah-Cate Boggess, Whitlee Stovall, Jolee Campbell and Sidney Mercer in a win over the Lady Eagles.
Muhlenberg also got doubles victories from Hardison-Boggess, Stovall-Abigail Latham, and Mercer-Abbi Staples.
Ohio County got a singles win from Ella Gaddis.
DIVING Owensboro High School’s Georgia Warren finished 13th in the girls’ diving competition at the KHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Lexington.
Warren scored 302.85 points.
Peytton Moore from Cooper won the girls’ diving state championship with 429.05 points.
BOYS’ TENNIS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5, OHIO COUNTY 4
The host Mustangs got singles wins from James Soderling, Heath Embry and Dawson Hambrick, and doubles wins from Soderling Embry and Hambrick-Camden Harris.
Ohio County got singles wins from Isaac Barton, Jake Simmons and Dylan Payton, and a doubles win from Payton-Miles Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.