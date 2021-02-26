Travis Phillips scored 19 points and Andrew Brackett added 18 points to lead McLean County to a 74-59 boys’ high school basketball victory Thursday night in Whitesville.
Jaxon Floyd chipped in 10 points for the Cougars (13-5).
Landon Huff paced the Raiders (5-12) with 18 points, while Gavin Howard and Landon Smith finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
McLEAN COUNTY 16-23-21-14 — 74
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14-21-14-10 — 59
McLean County (74) — Phillips 19, Brackett 18, Floyd 10, Riley 9, Dame 8, Lee 7, Larkin 3
Whitesville Trinity (59) — Huff 18, G. Howard 13, Smith 12, Wright 6, N. Hernandez 5, Payne 2, Goetz 2, Hatfield 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 56, GRAYSON COUNTY 54
Evan Ferry hit two late free throws to help lift the Hornets to a win in Hawesville.
Devyn Powers led Hancock County (5-9) with 16 points, Ferry finished with 13 points, and Darian Clay had 11 points.
Keegan Sharp led Grayson County (9-6) with 13 points, and River Blanton added 12.
GRAYSON COUNTY 5-4-22-23 — 54
HANCOCK COUNTY 15-16-3-22 — 56
Grayson County (54) — Sharp 13, Blanton 12, McGrady 10, Jones 9, Horn 4, Childress 4.
Hancock County (56) — Powers 16, Ferry 13, Clay 11, Ogle 9, Keown 5,Stewart 2.
GIRLS APOLLO 49, UNION COUNTY 36
Kassidy Daugherty and Zoe Floyd each scored 15 points to lead the E-Gals over Union County.
Floyd had a double-double with 16 rebounds for Apollo (6-4).
Amelia Mackey scored 12 points for Union County (7-6), and Madison Morris finished with 11.
APOLLO 8-21-13-7 — 49
UNION COUNTY 12-8-7-9 — 36
Apollo (49) — Daugherty 15, Floyd 15, Carter 9, Curry 8, Dunn 1, Rhodes 1.
Union County (36) — Mackey 12, Morris 11, Roberson 6, Beaven 3, Gough 2, Hagan 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 65, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 17
Katie Mewes scored 18 points in the Lady Panthers’ win at University Heights.
Adylan Ayer added 13 points for DC (6-7).
University Heights slipped to 1-10.
DAVIESS COUNTY 18-18-17-12 — 65
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 6-2-7-2 — 17
Daviess County (65) — Mewes 18, Ayer 13, Owens 8, Payne 6, Daugherty 4, Paige 4, Beehn 4, Tanner 3, Blandford 2, Spurrier 2, Chinn 1.
University Heights (17) — Davis 7, Northington 5, Bass 4, Daniel 1.
GRAYSON COUNTY 50, HANCOCK COUNTY 45
Bailey Poole scored 13 points as the Lady Hornets fell in Hawesville.
Hancock County slipped to 5-8 as it heads into Saturday’s All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals at Crittenden County.
Ella Robinson had 20 points and 19 rebounds for Grayson County (10-6), while Rachael Snyder tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds.
GRAYSON COUNTY 12-18-6-14 — 50
HANCOCK COUNTY 4-16-12-13 — 45
Grayson County (50) — Robinson 20, Snyder 16, Riggs 5, Cave 4, Perkins 3, Kiper 2.
Hancock County (45) — Poole 13, K. Riley 9, H. Riley 8, House 5, Roberts 4, Morris 3, LeClair 2, Kratzer 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.