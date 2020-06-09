Phillips continues to shine on the links

Ke’Asha Phillips was in, of all places, Hawaii when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out big in America.
Playing her junior season for Xavier University, the Musketeers had just wrapped up a tournament. Little did Phillips and her teammates know that this was effectively the conclusion of their season.
“We played our tournament, we were there a full week, but it was strange to be in Hawaii when all this happened,” Phillips said. “We had played six tournaments, and we had three more to go before our conference tournament, but, of course, that turned out to be it.
“Obviously, I was upset the season got cut short like it did — the whole thing being shut down like it was, all at once, was pretty shocking.”
Phillips was enjoying a quality season, too.
“I was going really well, overall,” she said. “I qualified for every tournament we had played, and my scoring average had improved from around 77 last year to down near 75.
“I’m striking the ball pretty well, and I feel better now when my bad shots end up in a good place.
“Probably my biggest improvement since high school has been course management and the ability to make good decisions, which comes with experience.”
A longtime star at Owensboro High School, Phillips proved dominant while becoming a five-time Women’s City champion — and Xavier came calling.
“I’ve really enjoyed my experience up there,” Phillips said. “Cincinnati is a pretty big city, and there’s always something to do. Plus, I’ve really enjoyed being around my teammates and coaches — they’ve all been great.”
The pandemic wound up having a silver lining for Phillips, who, after completing her senior season at Xavier in 2021, will gain an extra year of NCAA eligibility.
“My plan is to take advantage of that extra year,” Phillips said. “I put my name in the transfer portal about a month ago, and after next year I’ll end up being a graduate transfer for someone. Where? It’s too early to tell right now, but I’m excited to be getting a full season of golf back.”
This summer, Phillips is working part-time at Ben Hawes Golf Course, where she is also doing most of her practicing and playing.
“I really enjoy it out here,” said Phillips, who has worked summers for the City of Owensboro since she was 16. “I get to practice and play every day in addition to my work, so it’s worked out pretty well for me. It’s a convenient situation for me.
“As a golfer, I’ve been pretty lucky — ours is one of the sports that hasn’t really been shut down like some of the other sports have, so I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to continue playing and practicing.”
She hit her second career hole in one last Tuesday at Hawes — her first ace having been achieved at age 13.
Phillips is also a member of the gospel choir at XU, and she sings in the choir at 10th Street Missionary Church in Owensboro.
She is majoring in social work, with a minor in gender and diversity studies.
“I can go in a lot of different directions with this,” Phillips said. “I have a passion for helping people, so in some form or fashion that’s what I want to do.”
