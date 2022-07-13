Staying steady and patient were a couple of the things Ke’Asha Phillips learned during her college golf career at Xavier, then last year at Akron.
Those qualities helped the former Owensboro High School star secure a wire-to-wire victory on Tuesday at Bellefonte Country Club to capture the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open.
The Owensboro native won one of the most prestigious pieces of golf hardware in the state for the first time in her career and is the first native Kentuckian to win the tournament since Lauren Hartlage in 2018.
Phillips finished the tournament with a total score of 2-over 142, which gave her a three-stroke margin of victory over Mary Keene Marrs.
“It feels pretty good to win a tournament of this magnitude though,” Phillips said in Ashland. “I think I finished in the top-three at this event a few years back and it’s nice to be able to come on top of it this time.”
Macey Brown finished in a tie for sixth with a 9-over 149 (75-74). Brown graduated this spring from Apollo High School and will be playing college golf at the University of Indianapolis, a strong NCAA Division II program. Brown is a former KHSAA individual state champion.
Phillips started the final round up by two strokes and quickly built her advantage to five strokes after the second hole. That cushion was short-lived with Marrs making birdies on the second, third and sixth holes to bring Phillips’ lead back to two strokes at the halfway point of the round.
Bellefonte’s inward nine provided a stern test for the field with few birdies to be found resulting in par oftentimes being a great score on many holes. Phillips was able to do something not many players could do on the back, which is collect those pars without much stress. She made it through the 15th hole at even-par for that side and by doing so, had reestablished her 5-shot advantage.
Late bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes made little impact on the outcome, and Phillips was able to soak up the late stages of the round with the biggest victory of her career in tow.
“I thought I played decent,” Phillips said of the second round. “It’s golf, you can always be better. Tuesday was like a grind day. You can grind out, giving yourself good looks at birdie, if they drop they drop, if they don’t then make par. Pars are good.
“I had a double (bogey) early on, but I knew from then on I still had more golf to play, you still have a chance, don’t let it get you down, you do this every day, keep swinging.”
And Phillips did just that. She knew her Monday opening round was better, shooting a 68.
“Sometime everything just clicks, that was definitely (Monday),” Phillips said. “I was pretty happy (Monday), it’s good when you can get the putts to fall. I was leaving myself some good par putts and I was hitting it off the tee too. (Tuesday) I was having to punch out. I had to grind it out a little more, just finish strong.”
Brown had one stroke difference in her scores from Monday to Tuesday, but she felt better with her second round at Bellefonte.
(Tuesday) was definitely better than (Monday),” Brown said. “I putted a lot better, my short game was good. Monday I struck the ball better but the putting wasn’t there.”
Overall, Brown felt she could’ve improved a little in everything over the two days.
“Everything could have been better, I could’ve hit the ball better, could’ve made some putts,” Brown said. “But, I’m just glad to be out there. I’m really happy for Ke’Asha and proud of her.”
