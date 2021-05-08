The Owensboro BBQ Bash pickleball tournament got going Friday evening at Moreland Park. Some junior games, along with some open-division matches, were being played on the pickleball courts that had been set up on the tennis courts.
The tournament, which will get going full speed with a Saturday full of doubles, is being put on with the hope of raising funds for schools to get pickleball clubs going for gym classes.
“That’s what this whole tournament is for, to help schools start pickleball clubs that don’t already have them, so they can play in their PE classes,” said Bretnea Turner, a teacher at Owensboro Catholic and one of the organizers who has become an avid pickleball player over the last year. “This is our way of giving back to the sport, to start it at young ages.
“At (Owensboro) Catholic, a lot of our kids play it. I think some other schools have picked up on it as well. It’s not at the elementary schools, and some of the middle schools don’t have it. We’re going to outfit them with a few nets, some tape, some paddles, some balls, so they can play it in PE, and a set of rules, so they know how to play.”
Evan Franklin and Tyson Brock also helped organize the event, and Franklin is the tournament director.
Playing in gym class was how Mary Kate Hayden got her start. She is at Owensboro Catholic and had Nya Hammons from Daviess County as a doubles partner on Friday.
“During quarantine last March, I taught my parents to play in my driveway,” Hayden said. “Now they are pros.”
Hammons was really getting her first look at competition on Friday.
“I have never played, practiced last Wednesday for the first time,” Hammons said. “It was out of nowhere, I wasn’t prepared for that much speed, but once I got used to it, it was really fun.”
Neither of them are tennis players, but both swim for their high schools and the Owensboro Marlins.
“We’re swimmers, we don’t do ball sports,” Hayden said.
She said it took some time to learn the game.
“I was terrible, I could not hit it at all, it takes some practice,” Hayden said.
Both girls said serving, which is on a level swing and not overhead like tennis, is tough to do.
“Serving, when it’s windy like this, it can go anywhere,” Hayden said.
Pickleball can be quick points played at close range.
“I prefer the up close rather than far away,” Hammons said. “I can watch what they’re doing and watch what I’m doing, too.”
They won their first match 15-11 after being down 7-0.
“The juniors, we’re bringing them out here and letting them play some games, letting them see the environment,” Turner said. “It’s fun because their parents are out here, everybody is watching, everybody likes to cheer for kids — it’s a little bit of an electric environment for them.”
Turner characterized pickleball as a game that’s easy to pick up and learn but difficult to master. Folks at River City Pickleball Club helped her learn the game and improve.
RVPC is a group of recreational players based at York Park.
Pickleball combines aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton.
The tournament has players from 2.5 skill level to 5.0. The 5.0 men’s bracket on Saturday has a lot of participants. There will be men’s and women’s doubles Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday.
Doubles is a more popular version of the game, which has a friendly social aspect to it.
Folks interested in learning more about pickleball and how to play are encouraged to reach out to the River City Pickleball Club on Facebook.
