The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are hoping their latest graduate transfer quarterback will work out as well as the previous one.
Last Sunday, WKU announced that Tyrrell “Piggy” Pigrome — who played 34 games at the University of Maryland — had signed with the Hilltoppers, who’ve had a penchant for turning out first-rate signal callers over the previous decade.
The list includes NFL draft picks Brandon Doughty (Dolphins) and Mike White (Cowboys), as well as Ty Storey, the Arkansas graduate transfer who proceeded to transform the Hilltoppers’ 2019 season after taking over from injured Steven Duncan.
Now, WKU will be anxious to see what can be produced by Pigrome, a Birmingham, Alabama, native who adds more talent, depth and competition to a quarterback room that already includes junior Davis Shanley, a part-time starter in 2018, and sophomore Kevaris Thomas, a four-star recruit out of Lakeland, Florida, along with true freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison.
None, of course, feature the collegiate pedigree of the 5-foot-10, 209-pound Pigrome, who, while inconsistent at times, also had some big-time performances against big-time competition.
Pigrome was the Terrapins’ starting quarterback as a sophomore in 2017 before suffering in a season-ending injury in Maryland’s 51-41 upset victory at No. 13 Texas. In that game, Pigrome completed 9-of-12 passes for two touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 64 yards and another score.
By the end of the following season, Pigrome had worked himself back into a starting role. In the final three games of the 2018 season — against Indiana, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 15 Penn State — he completed 30-of-49 passes for 512 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Last season, as a part-time starter, Pigrome was 69-of-118 through the air for 710 yards and three touchdowns. In a loss at Purdue, Pigrome displayed his pass-run versatility by throwing for 218 yards and rushing for 107 yards with one score.
As a star at Clay-Chalkville High School, he was the 2015 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-time Alabama Mr. Football runner-up — after leading his team to a pair of 6A state championship game appearances.
In his final two prep seasons, Pigrome passed for 75 touchdowns and ran for 36 more.
If Pigrome turns out to be as efficient as Storey, WKU second-year head coach Tyson Helton will be a very happy man.
In 10 games as a starter last fall, Storey led the Hilltoppers to eight victories, including a 45-19 dismantling of his previous team, Arkansas, in Fayetteville, and a highly-memorable 23-20 conquest of Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, which was capped by Cory Munson’s 52-yard field goal.
Storey completed 241-of-245 passes (.699) for 2,567 yards and 14 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions. Storey also proved to be a tough nut running the football, picking up key first downs in short-yardage situations and scoring seven times.
WKU finished 9-4 in 2019 and its six-win improvement was tied for third-best in FBS behind only Navy (eight) and Central Michigan (seven).
Now, of course, the regenerated Hilltoppers want more, and it appears that Tyrrell “Piggy” Pigrome may, indeed, help them get it.
