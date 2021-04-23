Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro both got some good looks at pitchers in their 9th District baseball game on Thursday at Shifley Park.
The Aces dropped OHS 13-1 in five innings. They ran their record to 10-2 and won their sixth straight.
Luke Evans picked up the win on the mound for Catholic in three innings of work, in whic he gave up two hits, struck out two and walked three. E Munsey struck out two in one inning and Jamison Wall also gave up a hit, a run and got a strikeout.
“Luke started the night, we’re pretty deep in pitching too, we’ve had a few guys who have kind of dominated with getting the innings in, with district and All ‘A,’ ” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said. “The three guys we threw tonight were three guys we planned on getting more innings in as we get deeper into the season. Luke, E and Jamison all have some pretty good stuff.”
Munsey helped get Catholic’s offense going with a three-run triple, and he finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
Hunter Small was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Evans had a hit with two RBIs. Finley Munsey was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Catholic collected 12 hits in the game.
Owensboro also took a look at some young pitchers, with Will Rickard, an eighth-grader, getting the start.
“That young pitcher, the Rickard kid, he kept us off balance early. The top of the order had trouble getting on base,” Hibbs said. “We were patient. We had a couple of hit by pitches, a walk, then once E hit that three-run triple, that’s what it’s taken with us. Once we get a few runs on the board, the lineup kind of relaxes.”
Rickard, Trevor Delacey and Kaleb Ashley all got work in for the Red Devils. Delacey is also an eighth-grader and Ashley is a freshman.
OHS coach Logan Johnson liked what he saw out of his young pitchers.
“The most important thing is they went out there and competed, they didn’t feel like they were outmatched,” Johnson said. “I told them to trust their stuff, throw their game. We made a couple of mistakes, put a couple of guys on, missed a few spots. But it certainly wasn’t disappointing, they got something out of it, I’m proud of the way they competed. When I go get them, they were still holding their heads high — that speaks volumes about their character to me.
“They know they’re there to compete, they’re not afraid of anything. We run a lot of young guys out there, they’re settling in.”
OHS fell to 2-10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 434 20 — 13 12 2
OWENSBORO 000 01 — 1 3 1
WP-Evans. LP-Rickard. 2B-Evans, Scales, Small (OC), Hampton (O). 3B-E Munsey (OC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.