OWESPTS-04-13-23 CATHOLIC BASEBALL FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s pitcher Grant Parson throws from the mound against Hancock County during the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic tournament on Monday at McLean County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic is on a 5-game baseball winning streak coming out of a spring break trip to Florida and two games for the All ‘A’ 3rd Region championship.

The Aces are 9-4 heading into a 9th District matchup at Daviess County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.