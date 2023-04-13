Owensboro Catholic is on a 5-game baseball winning streak coming out of a spring break trip to Florida and two games for the All ‘A’ 3rd Region championship.
The Aces are 9-4 heading into a 9th District matchup at Daviess County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“We had really good pitching in Florida with the seven guys we threw down there,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “These two games here pitching won for us, pitching and defense, can’t have one without the other.”
Grant Parson struck out 10 and Barrett Evans picked up the win in four innings of strong relief work to help Catholic beat Hancock County 3-2 in nine innings in the All ‘A’ semifinals Monday night.
Jamison Wall struck out five and Jaxson White struck out three in Catholic’s 5-3 win over McLean County for the All ‘A’ regional championship Tuesday night in Calhoun.
“We’ve kind of pitched by committee,” Hamilton said. “Jackson has done it all, being a seventh grader, we don’t throw him a lot as far as number of pitches. In Florida he threw six innings, 73 pitches.”
That was a 2-0 no-hitter against McIntosh, a top team from Georgia.
“We grew up a lot,” Hamilton said of the Florida trip. “We’re still having mistakes at the plate, our approaches are screwed up sometimes. We’ve got to keep battling and getting better.”
Parson is a senior right hander who has 26 strikeouts, nine walks, and a 1.65 ERA. White and Wall each have 17 strikeouts. Wall is also a senior.
“It was a question mark,” Parson said of Catholic’s pitching coming into the season. “We’ve gotten way better, we’ve been good. When our hitting isn’t working, our pitching steps up and does the job. We’ve had several young guys who’ve stepped up.”
Brady Atwell has an impressive .465 batting average with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Houston Flynn is batting .385. Mason Moser is hitting .323 with nine RBIs.
“Everyone is here to do their job,” Parson said. “No matter what the situation, we do our jobs.”
Parson is matter of fact about his job on the pitcher’s mound.
“Straight at guys with fast balls, just get ahead,” Parson said.
