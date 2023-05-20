OWESPTS-05-20-23 3RD REGION BASEBALL ADVANCE

Owensboro’s Will Hume reacts after scoring in the first inning Thursday during the 9th District Baseball Tournament championship at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

What should be some interesting pitching matchups will go across the four games opening the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Vastwood Park in Hancock County.

Muhlenberg County will take on Whitesville Trinity at 10 a.m. Saturday to open the tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.