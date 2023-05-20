What should be some interesting pitching matchups will go across the four games opening the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Vastwood Park in Hancock County.
Muhlenberg County will take on Whitesville Trinity at 10 a.m. Saturday to open the tournament.
Owensboro going against host Hancock County will be the second game at 1 p.m. OHS is the 9th District champion.
Apollo will face 12th District champion Grayson County at 4 p.m. in the third game. Apollo was 9th District runner-up.
The final game Saturday will pit Meade County and Ohio County at 7 p.m.
“No matter who you draw, especially this year, you’re going to see a quality arm,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “The pitching depth of number 1s and with most team 2s in the region is really competitive. It should set up four really good matchups.”
The winners of the first two games will meet in a Monday semifinal at 5:30 p.m. The winners of the third and fourth games will meet in the other Monday semifinal at 8:30 p.m.
The regional championship game is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The 3rd Region has been considered balanced all season, and this tournament has two teams sitting at 20-12 in Apollo and Muhlenberg County.
Hancock County is 17-9 and Owensboro is 17-10. The Red Devils have won nine straight games, and a 3-2 win over Hancock on April 24 was the start of that streak.
“Hancock is obviously one of the favorites as they’ve been at or near the top of the region all year long,” Fiorella said. “I really like where our team is and how we’ve been playing the last few weeks, so we’re expecting a dogfight. We’ll do what we’ve been doing and focus on execution and what “we” need to do. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Eli Hampton is batting .364 for OHS with three home runs and 11 doubles, to go with 15 RBIs. Cayden Ray also has 15 RBIs and a .358 batting average. Trevor DeLacey has a .357 batting average. Evan Hampton has 18 RBIs and a .287 average. Blake Kimbrell has 21 RBIs and a .258 average.
Ray has 63 strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA over 45.2 innings.
Cole Dixon has a .398 batting average to lead Hancock County. Kaleb Keown has 24 RBIs and a .316 average. Brock Tindle has a 1.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 60.1 innings of pitching.
Apollo will face a Grayson County team that is 16-13 and won the 12th District.
“It’s a tough draw for everybody, it should be competitive especially with some of the arms that can go in Game 1, they’re going to be the equalizer,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said.
Apollo has two of the top pitchers in the region with Noah Cook and Will Strode. Cook has a 2.22 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. Strode has a 2.31 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.
Easton Blandford has a .380 batting average with 15 RBIs. Strode has a .366 average with 27 RBIs and five home runs.
“We have to figure out some way to be competitive in a game that might turn into a high scoring affair,” Dennis said.
Trinity is 9-15 and has pitcher Landon Huff, who has a 1.78 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 59 innings.
Muhlenberg’s Kadin Ray has a .459 batting average and 33 RBIs. Payton Cary has a 1.11 ERA, and 91 strikeouts in 57 innings. Muhlenberg won the 10th District.
If the first game Saturday is rained out, the entire schedule for the day will be moved to Sunday, according to the Hancock County athletics department.
