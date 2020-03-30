By MARK MATHIS
Messenger-Inquirer
Rick Pitino’s impact on college basketball in the Bluegrass State has been undeniable and enduring.
Pitino rebuilt the University of Kentucky basketball program after an NCAA recruiting scandal in the late 1980s. UK won a national championship in 1996, its first in 18 years, and nearly captured a second straight in 1997 before Pitino left for the Boston Celtics.
The style of play — relentless pressing defense and a lot of 3-point shooting — led to a lot of freewheeling, memorable basketball moments at UK.
Then, after eight seasons, Pitino was gone.
He ultimately returned to coaching here, but UK fans and followers were less than pleased.
Pitino started a run at the University of Louisville in 2001 that included a couple of Final Four trips and a national championship in 2013, which was later vacated after an NCAA investigation.
His time with the Cardinals would last until just before the 2017-18 season.
He has been gone from college basketball for three seasons now, but Pitino won’t be away from the game when it resumes in the fall of 2020.
Pitino was named head coach at Iona in New Rochelle, New York, a couple of weeks ago. Pitino became “the story” on a sports-starved weekend when college basketball conference tournaments were supposed to be in full gear.
Instead, everything in sports was canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Considering that his new job is 25 minutes from New York City, this was a return home for Pitino, who lives in NYC and is 67 years old.
Kentucky coach John Calipari evidently called Pitino to congratulate him on landing the Iona job.
Pitino wasn’t going to stay gone from college basketball. I never believed he would simply retire after he was ousted at U of L.
It wouldn’t have been in his nature to not give the college game one more try. There were reportedly several schools interested in him, but going to a small school in Weschester County made sense.
Pitino will have good recruiting connections, and he’ll get plenty of attention as he works with the Iona program.
He went to Greece to coach a pro team for two seasons, but he was just getting his feel for the sidelines back.
Seeing a nearly-30-years-younger Pitino working the UK sideline in a weekend replay of the 1992 NCAA Tournament classic against Duke was a not-so-subtle reminder of how much influence he has had on basketball in the commonwealth.
UK fans didn’t want to see him go when five years after that night in Philadelphia, Pitino would walk away from the program he led to an NCAA championship in 1996.
With a team that lost a lot of talent from the ’96 squad, and further challenged because of the midseason injury to Derek Anderson, Pitino and UK were an overtime loss away to Arizona from claiming a second straight national championship.
Then there was the Boston Celtics experience for Pitino, which also didn’t end well. All of that led him to Louisville before the 2001-02 season.
Pitino was dismissed by U of L before the start of the 2017-18 season. The few years prior to that were not smooth at all for the program.
His U of L team sat out the 2016 NCAA Tournament because of self-imposed sanctions for breaking NCAA rules. Those rules violations also resulted in the NCAA vacating the program’s 2013 NCAA title.
Louisville could face another NCAA investigation because of its alleged role in the federal investigation into college basketball that resulted in the dismissal of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. There has been speculation that Pitino is still at risk of further punishment from the NCAA.
Who knows about any of that? There are a couple of certainties with Pitino and his situation, though.
He had an indelible influence on college basketball in the commonwealth of Kentucky. And Pitino will have another run at coaching in the sport.
