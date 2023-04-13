A span of about three hours early Wednesday evening illustrated the challenges that Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is facing in filling out a roster for next season.
Players are coming and going — and even coming back again — at a pace that makes it tough to identify exactly who UK needs to pursue in the transfer portal.
First, 6-foot-6 freshman forward Chris Livingston declared for the NBA Draft, but said he would retain his college eligibility. Then, just like that, fellow freshman Ugonna Onyenso, a 6-foot-11 center, announced he was removing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Lexington for a second season.
Livingston, who started 26 games last season and played well down the stretch, was expected to take on a greater role next season, both in terms of scoring and rebounding production on the floor, and leadership off the floor.
His return, while always in question, was considered vital for a UK team that is bringing in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, but doesn’t have a lot of experienced production coming back at this point.
Turnover is certainly nothing new to the program, but this offseason has already left UK with far more questions than answers.
Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace have declared for the draft, and they won’t be returning. Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves, along with Livingston, are testing the NBA waters, but maintaining their eligibility. CJ Fredrick is deciding whether to continue his college career. Daimion Collins is reportedly considering a transfer. And Sahvir Wheeler has already hit the transfer portal.
All of this puts UK in a position it has become familiar with in recent years — using the transfer portal late in the game in an effort to fill holes on the roster, while uncertain of which players might return to the team. This has become Calipari’s style in recent years, with mixed results at best.
Navigating the transfer portal is tricky, no doubt, with coaches often needing to be aggressive and selective at the same time. But Calipari’s decisions the last couple of seasons — often made more difficult by numerous players testing the NBA waters or exploring their own options in the transfer portal — has led to shaky roster construction that has left UK short in key areas needed to make deep tournament runs.
The portal can cause additional problems for a program like Kentucky, which still relies on one-and-done players performing well, even though the volume of NBA-ready guys coming to UK has dwindled. The portal adds another time layer for UK, which has players getting NBA feedback yearly.
Thus far, it’s tough to determine just how aggressive Calipari will be in the portal this year.
It was reported Tuesday that former WKU shot-blocker Jamarion Sharp had heard from Kentucky among a bunch of other college programs since he went in the transfer portal. Sharp is 7-foot-5, the tallest player in NCAA Division 1 basketball, and he played against Kentucky in Lexington on Dec. 22, 2021. Sharp scored eight points, blocked seven shots and grabbed six rebounds in that 95-60 UK win.
Sharp just completed a second season in Bowling Green and averaged 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while again leading the nation with 131 blocked shots (4.1 per game).
The former Hilltopper declared for the NBA Draft but also entered the portal and maintained his college eligibility. Despite the reported interest from UK, it’s hard to see that communication continuing with Onyenso returning.
Onyenso has the potential to be a talented rim protector and rebounder, and he has significant upside in his game. His game is very similar to what Sharp offers, and Onyenso probably has more room to grow.
Tshiebwe leaving UK wouldn’t be a surprise, but there is growing sentiment that he won’t get selected by an NBA team, and his overall professional path — along with his NIL earning potential next year — might be better served by coming back to UK.
If Tshiebwe returns, to join Onyenso, Collins, Lance Ware and incoming freshman Aaron Bradshaw, UK’s frontcourt will be stacked. But take Tshiebwe and Collins out of that mix and all of a sudden depth is an issue. That’s the challenge that Calipari faces — hoping that available transfers are willing to wait out those decisions.
Reeves also is leaving his options open. He emerged as the best outside offensive threat for UK, despite his forgettable shooting game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament.
Again, if Reeves returns, UK will have one of the better shooters in the country next year. If he doesn’t, the roster looks to be short on the type of players needed to spread the floor in the modern offensive game.
There is simply so much in the air right now for UK — this has become a daily, and sometimes hourly exercise — in how the roster will fill out. How these decisions play out, and how they impact Calipari’s ability to navigate the transfer portal, will go a long way in determining the ceiling for next year’s team.
