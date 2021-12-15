The atmosphere couldn’t be beat in the Sportscenter for a lunch-time college basketball game Tuesday.
Kentucky Wesleyan College couldn’t be beaten either.
The Panthers dropped outmanned UHSP 104-29 on Mental Health Awareness Day, which was a partnership with KWC and Owensboro Health. OH provided video messaging on good mental health practices during game breaks and at halftime.
There were roughly 2,000 school kids, teachers and assistants filling up the stands, screaming with every basket made early and generally creating plenty of noise otherwise.
After the game, players went up in the stands to greet kids and hand out high fives and candy. There were a lot of photos taken and what looked like a lot of good times all around.
“It was a successful day for us in terms of doing some community outreach, having a nice atmosphere,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “It’s a long basketball season, I think this was fun for our guys, they’re out there taking pictures.
“I owe an immense amount of gratitude to Heather Henderson, a season ticket holder, a friend, she really worked hard to come up with the videos, we wanted to make sure we had a good experience for the community. She supports our program every way she can.”
Henderson and her co-workers were pleased with the turnout and the early-afternoon energy. She is the director of the inpatient unit of Owensboro Behavioral Health Care.
“I come to every game, this is my favorite of the season so far,” Henderson said. “It was awesome to have all the kids cheering, I loved the energy, I think the players loved it too. It was very cool to have 2,000 people chanting ‘KWC, KWC.’ ”
This was a game for KWC to cleanse itself of a 2-game losing streak on a G-MAC road trip last weekend.
It was also a chance for everybody to hit the scoring column.
Sasha Sukhanov led all scorers with 25 points in 19 minutes. The 6-foor-11, 225-pound junior center hit 8-of-13 shots from the field and 6-of-7 free throws along with grabbing seven rebounds.
Jomel Boyd scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and pulled down six rebounds. Keegan Brewer came off the bench to score 14 for KWC, hitting 6-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.
“Boyd’s decision making when he catches the ball with his back to the basket, every time he caught today he made a quick move,” Cooper said. “We need someone that’s physically capable of being a go-to guy down the stretch of games. That’s something we desperately need.
“Keegan is a very skilled basketball player. He’s with the Purple team, and he’s really competing for a White jersey. He’s worked his way into the rotation some.
Nathan Boyle has been starting with an ankle injury keeping Ben Cisson out of the lineup. Cameron Frantz and Eddie Jones are two freshmen who got some extended time on the court.
“It was a good opportunity for them to get physically exhausted in the heat of competition,” Cooper said.
UHSP was playing back-to-back games, having lost in overtime to Brescia on Monday.
KWC’s next game will be Dec. 30 at Trevecca Nazarene after taking time off for Christmas break. The Panthers will host Ohio Dominican on Jan. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
UHSP (29)
Udolisa 8, Ba 7, Wright 5, Feese 3, Bally 2, Meny 2, Newsome 2.
KWC (104)
Sukhanov 25, Boyd 15, Brewer 14, Roland 12, Boyle 9, Jones 8, Wilson 6, Thomas 5, Battaile 5, Frantz 3, Murrell 2.
