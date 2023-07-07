LEXINGTON — A whirlwind of a last 99 days has led freshman forward Jordan Burks to being less than a week away from suiting up in game action for his dream school.
On March 29, Burks, a three-star prospect who shined for Hillcrest Prep of the Overtime Elite League last winter, requested out of his national letter of intent with Ole Miss amid the firing of Kermit Davis and hiring of new head coach Chris Beard.
Flash forward to now, Burks is a Kentucky Wildcat.
“It just happened,” Burks said when asked Thursday about his expedited road to Kentucky. “So once it happened, I just took full advantage.
“It’s been crazy, but it’s all part of the journey,” Burks said. “You got to go over a couple of roadblocks to get where you need to go. Get to your destination. So I’m just blessed to be in this situation.”
Burks, a native of Decatur, Alabama, grew up a Kentucky fan despite living just two hours from Tuscaloosa and “Roll Tide” country.
“I watched Anthony Davis when I was eight years old,” said Burks, who will wear Davis’ number 23 at UK. “They won the 2012 championship. I just watched him. Same number as him, 23. I just seen like ‘dang, I want to be a Wildcat.’ ”
Burks watched John Calipari lead the 2012 team to a national title. Now he gets the chance to play for him.
“He’s like a family man,” Burks said. “So he treated me like family and I really respect him.
“High expectations. He believes in all his players,” Burks said of Calipari. “So whenever he puts his trust in you, can’t let him down. Like you’re gonna make mistakes, but you gotta give it all, give me your all, and that’s what we all do as a team. I feel like we’re all disciplined. We are unselfish.”
Entering June, Kentucky only had seven scholarship players lined up for the 2023-24 season. But Burks’ commitment on June 12 led to a flurry of additions. Kentucky later added fellow incoming three-star freshman Joey Hart and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell. Fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves also announced that he would return for a second season at UK.
Burks is one of seven members of Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 freshman signing class, which gives him the benefit of adjusting to the college game with six teammates going through the same process.
“We all are just going through it,” Burks said. “We are all learning. We failing and learning. I’m glad I got my other teammates. They’re with me. We all together.”
Burks was ranked as the 37th best small forward in the class of 2023 per 247sports, but it is still being determined what positions he will fill at UK.
Burks, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound freshman, has seen time in practice at the small forward, power forward and center positions.
“I just want to be on the court,” Burks said when asked of his positional preference.
Playing time for Burks could be hard to come by as a freshman, in a similar fashion to his new teammate Adou Thiero, who was a three-star prospect entering last season and wound up only averaging 9.7 minutes per game. But that could change with a strong showing in Canada at Global Jam where the Cats will represent Team USA, or a good run of practices leading into the start of the season in November.
“They may be on a different path. We don’t know yet,” Calipari said when asked about the potential roles Burks and Hart may play. “They may step up. You know I’m gonna play the best people.”
