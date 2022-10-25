OWESPTS-10-25-22 PLAYOFF ROAD

Owensboro’s Deion Winstead breaks a long run as Ohio County’s Hayden Phelps defends during the game Sept. 23 at Rash Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Six of eight high school football teams in the Owensboro area have qualified for the 2022 KHSAA postseason, with first-round games set for Nov. 4.

Owensboro Catholic (6-3) figures to be a strong state contender in Class 2-A, and the district champion Aces will open their playoff run against visiting Fort Campbell (4-5) at Steele Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.