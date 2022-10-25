Six of eight high school football teams in the Owensboro area have qualified for the 2022 KHSAA postseason, with first-round games set for Nov. 4.
Owensboro Catholic (6-3) figures to be a strong state contender in Class 2-A, and the district champion Aces will open their playoff run against visiting Fort Campbell (4-5) at Steele Stadium.
A victory over the Falcons would put Catholic back at Steele Stadium on Nov. 11 for a second-round game against the winner of McLean County at Caldwell County.
The Aces, who possess the state’s second-best Ratings percentage Index (RPI) in Kentucky Class 2-A, last played Fort Campbell in 2019, winning 34-0 in a regular-season game. The Falcons lead the all-time series, however, 5-4 — winning five in a row between 2007-09.
In 2021, the Aces won a pair of playoff games before falling to Lexington Christian in the third round.
Also in 2-A, McLean County (7-2) will travel west to Princeton for a first-round playoff game against Caldwell County (3-5), which started the season 0-4 but has won three of its last four outings.
In their most recent meeting, the Tigers defeated the Cougars 33-6 during the 2000 regular season.
McLean County is enjoying a resurgent season after failing to reach the postseason last fall.
Hancock County (6-3), which opened the season 5-0, failed to make the 2-A playoffs, getting knocked out following last week’s 16-14 loss to Todd County Central in Elkton.
Among other 2-A district teams in the Owensboro area, Butler County (7-2) will play host to Murray (4-5), and Todd County Central (5-4) will visit perennial state power Mayfield (9-0).
More from this section
In Class 5-A, traditional state power Owensboro (7-2) will be looking to make another significant postseason run.
The district champion Red Devils open postseason play by hosting Christian County (2-7), a slumping western Kentucky power that has been outscored 322-112 this fall.
In the most recent meeting between the teams, OHS prevailed 42-20 in the 2018 regular season.
Should Owensboro beat Christian County, the Red Devils would host the winner of Greenwood-Grayson County at Rash Stadium on Nov. 11.
The Red Devils, still seeking their first KHSAA state championship since 1986, won three playoff games and reached the Class 5-A state semifinals last fall, before being eiiminated by Frederick Douglass in Lexington.
Also in 5-A, Ohio County (3-6) will visit seven-time KHSAA state champion Bowling Green (8-1) in the opening round.
The Eagles have won two of their last three games but would face a monumental challenge against the Purples, who possess the third-best RPI in state Class 5-A.
The Eagles and Purples last met in 2008 — BG prevailing 63-6 in a home playoff game.
The Bowling Green-Ohio County winner will face the survivor of South Warren at Graves County.
Third-round KHSAA matchups will be determined by the RPI.
