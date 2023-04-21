Horses are making their way to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, which will be run Saturday, May 6. Sure seems like a good time to start looking at the chart and workout numbers for the buildup to the large Friday-Saturday in Louisville, if you’re including the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.
Of course, you can find as many opinions or betting options at the moment as you can find people with computer keyboards and access to the internet.
As is the exercise with the Derby, this is a race can defy description some years and it is certainly one that defies logic often.
These are 3-year-olds racing for the first time at this distance (11/4 miles). The field is 20 horses and can be unruly, making traffic at the start and through the first turn a concern. Horses that don’t break well from the gate can get gobbled up, even if they were one of the favorites. They all have to be able to put up a stretch run that can get them in contention at the wire.
That’s a lot to ask one really talented 3-year-old thoroughbred to do. There could be seven horses with a strong chance to win, some betting analysts believe.
Todd Pletcher seems to be the hot trainer coming into this Derby, he has Tapit Trice, Forte and Kingsbarns all as possible winners on the first Saturday in May.
Forte has a 100 Beyer Speed Figure (from the Daily Racing Form). Forte is the morning line favorite at 7-2, while Tapit Trice is at 6-1.
Forte is on a similar path as the 2016 Derby winner Nyquist. They both were winners of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, the 2-year-old championship and the
Florida Derby.
Tapit Trice won the Bluegrass Stakes at Keeneland by a neck over Verifying. Tapit Trice is slow out of the gate but jockey Luis Saez did a good job to get the horse fighting off Verifying down the stretch.
Saez is considered a master at working horses through the field off a tough break. Tapit Trice could be best of the three Pletcher horses if he draws a favorable post position, which would be outside of the 10 post.
More from this section
“He didn’t jump well, but when he was able to secure that spot, Luis was able to take him the clear in the backside,” Pletcher said of the start and early running after the Bluegrass.
Tapit Trice’s post position will be key because he’s slow out of the gate.
“That’s him, we’re not going to make him into a quick horse,” Pletcher said. “The distances as they stretch out we’ve always felt like will make him better.”
The Derby distance of a mile and a quarter? “It’s right in his wheel house,” Pletcher said.
Kingsbarns won the Louisiana Derby and
is 12-1.
Tapit Trice has a 99 Beyer Speed Figure. Only four horses headed to this Derby field have hit a 100 Beyer Figure in their careers. Practical Move won the Santa Anita Derby and is one of those with the 100 Beyer. Tim Yakteen trains the California horse who was 10-1.
Pletcher has been far from a perennial favorite in the Derby, despite 62 starters lifetime. He has had only one post-time favorite in that collection, Always Dreaming, who won in 2017.
Brad Cox has three horses solid in this Derby field, led by Angel of Empire, who won the Arkansas Derby. Angel of Empire was 8-1 in the morning line.
Well, there’s a few horses to start your handicapping journey with, and if you talk to five more horse players, they’ll likely give you five different ones.
