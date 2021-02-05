The problems seem to keep popping up for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
The Wildcats had another offensive deep freeze in the last five minutes and lost at Missouri, 75-70, on Wednesday. They dropped to 5-11 and increased their postseason degree of difficulty significantly.
Point guard depth came up for UK in its fifth loss in six games. Devin Askew started at the point and played 31 minutes at Mizzou.
Davion Mintz was at shooting guard, and he had a major impact with 18 points, hitting 4-of-9 from 3-point range.
“Well, first of all, we don’t have whole a lot of point guards right now,” UK coach John Calipari said Wednesday. “I can play Devin and Davion at point. Matter of fact, Devin got hurt in practice before we left. We thought he wasn’t going to play in this game. So now I was trying to put, you ready, B.J. (Brandon Boston Jr.) at point guard. And we practiced with B.J. at point guard. You only have so many guys, so these are who we have and we’ve got to figure out how we’re doing this.”
Part of the situation stems from Terrence Clarke being out with a leg injury for the last six weeks. Calipari was more vocal about Clarke seeing if he could return than he has been since the freshman guard’s absence began.
UK assistant coach Joel Justus stayed in Lexington with Clarke and Jacob Toppin (illness non-COVID related) while the team was at Mizzou.
“I want to see the kid (Clarke) practice (Thursday) and Friday to see if there’s any chance that he could play against Tennessee,” Calipari said. “So, he didn’t need to be here. He needs to get ready to try to play that game Saturday. If he can’t practice, without limping, Thursday and Friday, then he won’t play Saturday and we just keep it out and we’ll see where this thing goes.
“It comes to a point where you’re out five, six weeks, means you’re just not capable, the pain is too much for you to play at all.”
Calipari was a little more pointed on his UK Radio Network postgame show.
“After five weeks, you’re still limping,” Calipari said. “And there’s nothing wrong, there’s no MRI — there’s nothing there. But players know their pain and what their pain threshold is, so if he’s limping around, I’m not going to play him.”
Calipari then said later on Twitter that maybe his comments could’ve been taken a different way than he intended.
“(Clarke) has been in pain,” Calipari wrote. “I have never asked a player to play that is injured and I never will. We are just trying to figure out — with the approval of our medical staff — can he play through this or not. And he might not be able to, and that’s OK!
“He will try to practice (Thursday) and Friday and if he does well, he will play Saturday. Believe me, I hope he does well and can play. I know Terrence wants to play! He and I have had conversations about it since he’s been out.”
In searching for solutions to score points late in games — UK scored five points in the last 4:53 at Mizzou — it has been experimenting in games.
UK tried to run plays through the post, but Calipari said the “circle” offense was a mistake.
“The circle call was ridiculously dumb because we had thrown it to the post, I don’t even know what I was thinking,” Calipari said. “And I also went and we put Davion (Mintz) in a pick-and-roll, you know, I mean, questionable.”
Mintz said the team is trying to learn in practice, which was limited over the last nine days because UK was in a pause for COVID issues that caused it to cancel its matchup with Texas in Rupp Arena.
“The thing is we’re working on it and we’re strategizing,” Mintz said. “We just had our first practice, I think, day before yesterday, where Coach brought us in and said, ‘OK, here’s the problem. We have to win the last four minutes.’ And we’re trying to come up with schemes. It’s tough but we have to figure it out.”
