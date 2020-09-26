J.B. Brown, a beloved figure and record-setter who helped lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to the 1987 NCAA Division II national championship, died early Friday morning at his home in Radcliff after a lengthy illness.
Brown was 54.
“It was a godsend that I got to spend some time with J.B. (on Thursday),” said former KWC head coach Wayne Chapman. “He wasn’t able to speak, but he squeezed my hand in recognition. I’m just so thankful I was able to visit with him.
“J.B. was such a great individual. He affected the Wesleyan program in so many positive ways, and the school owes his family a debt of gratitude for allowing him to attend Wesleyan — he turned out to be such a blessing for the school.”
A high-leaping 6-foot-8 center, Brown — nicknamed “Captain Crunch” — later gained fame as a popular member of the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters from 1988-95, traveling to more than 60 countries along the way, and competing with legends such as Meadowlark Lemon.
At KWC, Brown set program career records for field goal percentage (.587) and blocked shots (121). He also grabbed 797 rebounds in his four-season career with the Panthers, which included 121 games.
As a senior in 1987-88, Brown connected on 185-of-298 shots from the field (.621), which led to first-team All-American honors from both the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and Basketball Times.
He was inducted to the KWC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 and was selected by fans for a spot on the Panthers’ All-Century Team in 2010.
In Brown’s four collegiate seasons, Wesleyan went 102-27 (.791) and competed in four NCAA Tournaments.
“He was so very athletic — even at his size, he could do just about anything on the court,” Chapman said of Brown. “I my mind, I can still see him breaking away down the court for a spectacular dunk, and the fans in the Sportscenter rising to their feet in anticipation. He was a great complementary player to his teammates — J.B. just wanted to win.
“J.B. is so deeply associated with Wesleyan basketball. Players who came after him looked up to him as a big brother, and that’s one reason why so many within the Wesleyan community are just heartbroken over this.”
As a junior in 1987, Brown scored four points, grabbed seven rebounds and was an intimidating defensive force on the interior as Chapman’s Panthers defeated Gannon 92-74 to earn the fifth of a record eight NCAA D-2 championships captured by KWC.
Brown finished with 1,233 career points for the Panthers — averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Before arriving at KWC, Brown was a standout in basketball, track and field, and golf at Fort Knox High School, where he set a KHSAA Class A state record in the high jump (6-10.25) — earning high school All-American honors for the achievement.
Part of a military family, Brown was born in Washington D.C. and also spent several of his formative years living in Hawaii, before the family settled in the Fort Knox area in the late 1970s.
• Visitation for J.B. Brown will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) on Oct. 3 at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. (CT). Cremation will follow the service.
