By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers won two games on Saturday. Post 9 beat Lexington 13-1 in the first game of the day at Shilitto Park. Cayden Crabtree was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Charles Schneider hit a double. Harrison Bowman hit a triple. Peyton Cary had five strikeouts.
Post 9 beat Oldham County 13-7. Bowman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Easton Blandford was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Blandford hit two doubles. Tristin Crusenberry struck out seven.
