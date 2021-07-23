The Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers opened play at the American Legion State Baseball Tournament with a 7-0 victory over Mayfield at Graves County High School in Mayfield.
The Bombers (26-4) plated six runs in the fifth inning to build an insurmountable lead, and pitcher Hunter Payne limited Mayfield to just two hits with two strikeouts in a complete-game winning effort.
Offensively, Post 9 was led by Harrison Bowman, who went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Aiden Wells finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Jordon Tolle was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Cohl Proctor scored twice, as well.
The Bombers continue state tournament play Friday when they take on Madisonville at 5:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO 010 060 0 — 7 13 0
MAYFIELD 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
WP-Payne. 2B-St. Clair, Tolle (O).
RIVERDAWGS FALL AT MADISONVILLE
Owensboro was held to just four hits and committed three errors in an Ohio Valley League baseball loss at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville.
Kail Hill went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run for the RiverDawgs (20-20), while PJ Barry added a triple and scored a run.
Joshua Keating went 4-for-5 with two runs to pace the Miners (14-25).
Owensboro plays again Friday at Hoptown.
OWENSBORO 100 010 000 — 2 4 3
MADISONVILLE 311 000 20x — 7 12 4
WP-Bangston. LP-Barnett. 2B-Adkins (M). 3B-Barry, Hagan (O).
EASTERN 12U’S ROLL IN OVR OPENER
Ross Milburn and Jayden James combined for a no-hitter as Owensboro Eastern’s 12U All-Stars posted a 10-0 victory over Crown Point (Ind.) on Thursday in the opening round pool play at the Cal Ripken Baseball Ohio Valley Regional in South Bend, Ind.
Eastern, which broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning, got multiple-hit games from Lane Hundley and Ty Lillpop (3-for-3), who hit a home run. Eastern also got a round-tripper from James.
In the fourth, RBIs came from Gunnar Hendricks, Ladainian November, Logan Trobe, Alex Hood, and James.
Milburn started on the mound for Eastern, striking out five and walking zero in two innings of work.
Eastern is back in action at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday. The game can be watched on broadcastsport.net.
WESTERN 10U’S RALLY FOR VICTORY
Owensboro Western’s 10U All-Stars rallied past South Lexington 16-6 in the opening round of pool play at the Cal Ripken Baseball Ohio Valley Regional on Thursday in Lexington.
Kade Powell paced Western at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
Gannon Shoup and Kaceon Bonds each went 3-for-4 to help power the Western offense, which also got a 2-for-4 performance from Tyson Biggs.
Max Morris got credit for the pitching victory, throwing 25 strikes in 40 pitches and surrendering only two runs. Biggs came in to close the game, notching 26 strikes in 43 pitches.
BURNS HIT ACE AT PEARL CLUB
Bob Burns hit a hole-in-one on Saturday at the Pearl Club.
Burns aced the 152-yard No. 7 hole, using a 5-wood.
Witnessing the shot were Keith Bruce and Terry Delk.
