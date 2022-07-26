Owensboro Post 9 had to put up quite a battle last week to advance out of the western Kentucky semistate and reach the American Legion State Baseball Tournament starting Tuesday in Bowling Green.
After losing its opener to Mayfield 13-5, Post 9 had to win four games in three days in sweltering heat to secure the berth in the state tournament. Post 9 beat Lyon County twice, 10-8 on Thursday and 12-8 on Friday to finish the semistate tournament.
“The first game we came out and made a bunch of errors,” Post 9 manager Matt Freeman said. “It was a gut punch, but the thing was when we talked to the kids there was a resolve in them like no other. We believed we had a strong enough pitching rotation that could get us back to the championship round.”
Now, Post 9 will have a 3-game series with Lexington Post 6 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Hot Rods Stadium in BG. Game times are 6:30 p.m. each night. The games will be broadcast on 3rsn.com.
There will be an opening ceremony Tuesday at 6 p.m. which will include the players, coaches, bat boys, umpires, color guard, national anthem singer and dignitaries being announced.
The state champion will advance to the Southeast national regional in North Carolina on Aug. 3-7.
Freeman said American Legion had been wanting to have its state tournament at a minor league stadium for some time.
The Bombers are 23-8 and over the last couple of weeks its hitting has caught up to what is considered a very good pitching staff. The Bombers are batting around .380 as a team. Its outfield has been solid, and the infield has gone through some personnel changes in the middle during the season.
The Bombers also moved home fields, going to Kamuf Park from Shifley Park. It took the team some time to get settled all the way around.
“Something that’s come out of this is they’ve been extremely resilient,” Freeman said. “When you get beat in a first game of any tournament the team goes way down. But after that loss it was cool to see their energy level, the desire and drive in them, they willed themselves through games where it was 96 degrees. It amazed me their drive and desire to get back to the state tournament, away from home, against good competition.
“We have some of best players in whole region on team. I was impressed by stamina and overall drive to succeed. A weaker group of kids could’ve folded.”
The Bombers’ pitching rotation is set, with Peyton Cary, Owen Payne and Brock Tindle as the top three in that group.
Post 9 got to the national regional last season for the first time in maybe a decade. It is looking at a chance to repeat after using a lot of sweat and toil just to get back to the state tournament.
“Last year we had our best season in a long time,” Freeman said. “We find ourselves in a pretty good position, we have the opportunity to go back to a national regional.”
