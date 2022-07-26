Owensboro Post 9 had to put up quite a battle last week to advance out of the western Kentucky semistate and reach the American Legion State Baseball Tournament starting Tuesday in Bowling Green.

After losing its opener to Mayfield 13-5, Post 9 had to win four games in three days in sweltering heat to secure the berth in the state tournament. Post 9 beat Lyon County twice, 10-8 on Thursday and 12-8 on Friday to finish the semistate tournament.

