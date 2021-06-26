Jordan Tolle singled home Brock Brubaker and Braxton French to lift the American Legion Post 9 Bombers to a 4-2 win over Gallatin (Tenn.) on Friday. Post 9 is in an American Legion tournament in Gallatin.
In the eighth inning, the tournament used International tiebreaker rules.
RIVERDAWGS FALL
Madisonville got out to a 6-1 lead and held on for an 8-6 home win over the Owensboro RiverDawgs in the OVL on Friday.
A sacrifice fly by Bailey Falkenstein in the third, a double by Cole Gober in the fourth, a double by Trevor Davis in the fifth, and an error in the eighth accounted for Owensboro’s runs in the comeback bid.
