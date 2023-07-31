Owensboro Post 9 won its third straight American Legion Senior Kentucky state baseball championship last Saturday.
Post 9 beat the Post 8 Saints 3-2 at Western Kentucky University to claim the state crown.
Now, Post 9 will advance to the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament in Asheboro, N.C. on Aug. 2-6. Post 9 will face the Georgia state champion, Evans, Ga., on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the double-elimination tournament.
To get there, the Bombers’ Grayson Smith struck out nine and gave up two runs on two hits over six innings in the Kentucky state championship game.
Easton Blandford had what would be the game-winning RBI on a line drive single to left field.
Blandford was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cason Troutman was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk.
WP-Smith. LP-Berry. 2B-Sizemore (8).
