The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers won the American Legion Baseball Senior West Kentucky Semi-state Tournament championship Saturday.
Post 9 beat Lyon County 11-1 at Kamuf Park.
Post 9 scored three runs in the first inning and five more runs in the fourth to provide more than enough offense for starting pitcher Davey Hiner, who struck out five and allowed just three hits in 5.1 innings of work.
Cayden Crabtree was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs. Jaylen Walker was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Easton Blandford was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Grayson Smith scored two runs with an RBI, Matthew Smith also scored two runs.
Post 9 is 18-9 and will play next week in the American Legion State Tournament in Bowling Green. Post 9 will face Lexington Post 39 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Western Kentucky University.
LYON COUNTY000 001 _ 1 3 7
OWENSBORO310 502 _ 11 11 2
WP-Hiner. LP-Hernandez. 3B-Walker (O).
