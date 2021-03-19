On a high-powered high school basketball team with as many threats as the ultra deep Owensboro Red Devils possess, it’s sometimes easy to overlook a player such as 5-foot-9, 150-pound sophomore point guard, Cayman Powell.
It was Powell, however, who set the early tone of Thursday night’s 9th District Tournament title game — scoring eight points and playing stifling defense to fuel Owensboro’s 24-10 first-quarter run on the way to a 75-52 conquest of rival Owensboro Catholic.
Powell scored Owensboro’s first six points on two 3-pointers and added an eight-footer as the Devils scored 14 of the game’s first 20 points in the opening six minutes to seize control.
“Obviously, there’s room for improvement,” Powell said of his performance afterward, “but as long as the coaches believe in me I’m going to keep taking shots.
“My role on this team is to be a facilitator, play good defense, hustle at all times.”
Powell did a little of everything for OHS on Thursday — scoring 10 points, dishing four assists, grabbing four rebounds, and making two steals.
Red Devils coach Rod Drake came away impressed.
“We want Cayman to be just what he was tonight, our floor leader,” Drake said. “He’s been a little up and down, of course part of that’s due to our COVID stops and starts, but he’s been coming on for us in practice lately, settling into his role.
“He really played well for us tonight at both ends of the floor and that’s a good thing to see this time of year.”
Powell said Owensboro’s fast start against upset-minded Catholic was important.
“We came out hustling and playing defense from the beginning and that’s the way we need to be every night,” Powell said. “We set the early tone and were able to get some momentum right from the start — we got things going our way very early on.”
Thursday’s victory left the Red Devils 11-5 overall, 9-1 against 3rd Region competition, and undefeated in five games against 9th District foes, but Powell emphasized the importance of OHS remaining laser-focused on the ultimate task at hand.
Last season, of course, Owensboro defeated Catholic to win the district championship, but were then stunned by the underdog Aces in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game.
Powell and his teammates want no repeat of that scenario in 2021.
“We have to continue to take one game at a time, definitely,” Powell said. “The most important game is our next one, for sure.
“Last year, we got in our own head a little bit and we let the regional championship slip away. We don’t want that to happen again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.