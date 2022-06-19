All of the things you’ve read and listened to over the last couple of days about Mike Pratt are true.
The epitome of a gentleman. Friend to all. Approachable, nice guy, somebody who would take a minute or two for anybody who walked up and said hello.
He really was one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet.
Pratt’s passing Thursday night after a 3-year battle with cancer means another link to long-ago University of Kentucky basketball history is gone. Pratt’s work for two decades as the UK Sports Network basketball analyst also gave him a unique tie to a broad group of fans.
He was a big-time scorer with a group of all-time UK greats Dan Issel and Mike Casey that was one of the best trios in program history under legendary coach Adolph Rupp. Issel, Casey and Pratt played together from 1968-69-70 and accounted for more than 5,000 points and 2,300 rebounds in three seasons of varsity action.
“I played before them, but I knew Mike Pratt and Mike Casey well, they were tight,” said Randy Embry, who was a UK basketball player for Rupp. Embry went to graduate school for two years after he finished playing, and had a lasting friendship with Pratt.
Embry has worked for a long time as a scout for the Miami Heat, after a long tenure as Owensboro’s boys basketball coach. Pratt was also an assistant coach, an NBA scout and a broadcaster.
Since the 2001-02 season, Pratt had been courtside for every Kentucky men’s basketball game as the UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach.
Embry and Pratt would talk on the phone when they could, and a lot about basketball.
“Mike Pratt was just a great guy,” Embry said. “I can’t think of anybody who would not have liked Mike.”
Pratt and Leach were speakers a few years ago at the Steak and Burger Dinner put on as a fundraiser for the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro. I got to cover that event and had the unique chance to sit down and talk with both of them for a chunk of time before the dinner. It was delightful.
I had known Leach some before then, and he was always friendly as well. That was the first time I’d really gotten a chance to talk with Pratt, and after that he always had a kind word to say every time we ran into each other in Rupp Arena, or any arena really where we both were covering UK. He welcomed anybody who wanted to sit down for a chat in a basketball media room, whether it was in Lexington, Nashville or Tampa.
Pratt made connections across a couple of generations of UK fans and the program as a whole — first as a player whose love of the program never left him, then as a UK basketball color analyst for a fan base that has embraced its radio broadcasters forever. In the end, he left as a class act to Kentucky fans who won’t be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.