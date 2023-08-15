OWESPTS-08-15-23 PBR EVENT DOM

Top-level bulls and bull riders will be coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter for a Professional Bull Riders event called Bulls and Ghouls on Oct. 14.

 Photo submitted

There will be large bulls and the best bull riders in the business coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Oct. 14 for a show.

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will be making its first stop in Owensboro for an event called PBR Bulls and Ghouls.

