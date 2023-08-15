There will be large bulls and the best bull riders in the business coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Oct. 14 for a show.
The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will be making its first stop in Owensboro for an event called PBR Bulls and Ghouls.
“We want to have a Halloween theme, all kids will be able to get dressed up,” said Lance Yearby, president of Rally Point Events. “We’ll also have a truck show, will have Truck or Treat.”
“The trucks will be Dodge Ram Trucks of course,” said Jerry Ray Davis, the presenting sponsor and owner of Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. “This is a true bull riding event.”
“The PBR is the crown jewel of rodeo bull riding,” Yearby said. “We’re bringing the best names to Owensboro. It’s the last event of the year, so they’re going to get points.”
A national television broadcast with an estimated two million viewers will also help highlight Owensboro and the surrounding area.
“Owensboro reached out to us and asked if we’d bring it here, and we decided we would,” Yearby said. “It’s not a hometown rodeo, it’s the real deal.”
Since this is the last stop on the Challenger Series before the national finals, there will be some top PBR competitors at the Sportscenter.
“We bring the best livestock. We bring the best bull riders,” Yearby said. “All funds raised go back to the community. They go back to buy shoes for kids in need.”
Rally Point Events is a nonprofit veteran organization that raises funds for veterans and youth in our area. All proceeds raised from the Owensboro PBR will go directly back to the community, to purchase shoes for kids in need as well as help local veterans.
Visit Owensboro helped with getting the Owensboro PBR event. Yearby thinks the Sportscenter will be a good venue.
“As for the Sportscenter, it’s what we call perfect,” Yearby said. “Everybody in there will have the best seat in the house. You’re going to see what the biggest bulls in your life here, the best riders, they’re going to put on a show for you.”
Davis just wants to put on a fun, family event for the surrounding area.
“This is a great fun event, not only our town but our counties, we want everybody to come to this PBR event,” Davis said. “The only reason we’re doing this is to have fun, and make sure these kids have shoes to wear.”
Shoe Sensation is the shoe supplier for the event.
Tickets can be purchased at www.owensboropbr.com.
