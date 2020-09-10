One thing is certain about the 2020 area high school football season — virtually nothing about it will be what fans have come to expect as normal in previous years.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had school administrators scrambling in recent weeks to put together plans that satisfy health and safety guidelines for their respective home seasons.
Here’s what to expect from the eight football-playing schools in the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area for this fall; and it is all, of course, subject to change:
APOLLO
Ticketing: $5 each, via pre-selling (none available at gate).
Attendance: 500 home tickets. 180 visitor tickets.
Entry to stadium: At least two gates will be open; possibly four. Temperature checks. Face masks required.
Concessions: Full variety, grilling included.
Restrooms: Open, with social-distancing guidelines in effect.
Live-streaming video: No.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Ticketing: $5 each, via pre-selling (none available at gate).
Attendance: 400 home tickets. 120 visitor tickets.
Entry to stadium: Two field-level gates open. Upper-level gate closed. Temperature checks. Face masks required.
Concessions: Soft drinks, candy bars, popcorn.
Restrooms: Open, with maximum of three individuals at a time.
Live-streaming video: No.
OWENSBORO
Ticketing: $5, via pre-selling (none available at gate).
Attendance: 330 home tickets (family only). 220 visitor tickets (family only).
Entry to stadium: Home fans enter on north side next to high school. Visiting fans enter on north side closest to McCreary Avenue. Temperature checks and contact tracing checklist required. Face masks required.
Concessions: Soft drinks only, from coolers spread out across stadium. Traditional concession stands closed.
Live-streaming: Yes, via NFHS Network (subscription).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Ticketing: $5 each, via pre-selling (none available at gate).
Attendance: 520 home tickets. Between 120-150 visitor tickets. Also, 60 standing-room only tickets at designated spots around fence.
Entry to stadium: KWC and College Drive gates will be open. Temperature checks and contact tracing checklist required. Face masks required.
Concessions: Full concessions, pre-packaged.
Restrooms: Open, with social-distancing guidelines in effect.
Live-streaming video: Yes, via Owensboro Catholic Sports Network Facebook page (free).
HANCOCK COUNTY
Ticketing: $5, via pre-selling (none available at gate).
Attendance: 409 home tickets. 90 visitor tickets.
Entry to stadium: Main gate open only. Temperature checks and contact-tracing checklist required. Face masks required.
Concessions: Pre-packaged drinks and candy bars.
Restrooms: Open. Main restroom and portable facilities at three locations within stadium.
Live-streaming video: Yes, via 3rd Region Sports Network (free).
McLEAN COUNTY
Ticketing: $5, via pre-selling (none available at gate).
Attendance: 292 home tickets. 73 visitor tickets.
Entry to stadium: Main gate open. In-car temperature checks and contact-tracing checklist required. Face masks required.
Concessions: Pre-packaged soft drinks, candy, chips, nacho and cheese.
Restrooms: Open, with portable facilities at three locations within stadium.
Live-streaming video: Yes, via Team One Prep (subscription).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Ticketing: Via pre-selling. Some available at gate, if not sold out.
Attendance: 1,000 total fans.
Entry to stadium: Two gates, Temperature checks. Face masks required.
Concessions: Pre-packaged soft drinks, candy, chips.
Restrooms: Open (every other stall available for use).
Live-streaming video: No.
OHIO COUNTY
Ticketing: $5, pre-selling. Some available at gate, if not sold out.
Attendance: 862 total fans.
Entry to stadium: Main gate (to the right of gymnasium and cafeteria) and alternate gate (adjacent to vocational school and baseball field) open. In-car temperature checks. Face masks required.
Concessions: Pre-packaged. Grilled items available (wrapped up). No popcorn, nachos or pretzels.
Restrooms: Open, two-person limit. Home and visiting restrooms sanitized every 30 minutes.
Live-streaming video: TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.