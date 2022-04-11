There has been some renovation work going on at the public golf courses in Owensboro-Daviess County to get them ready for the upcoming season in the spring, summer and fall.
Work has been going on at both Hillcrest and Ben Hawes golf courses. Windridge Country Club and The Pearl Club had some bigger projects going on since the end of the 2021 season. Panther Creek Golf Club has been working on tee boxes.
“We always try to get a few projects completed before the season starts. At Hillcrest we are tackling a few drainage issues and are working on a forward tee box on hole number 3,” said Charles Whelan, golf course manager for the City of Owensboro. “At Ben Hawes, again we are always working on drainage projects, but we also have rebuilt a retaining wall on hole number 7 tee box and completed the new bridge on hole number 9. We have targeted a new tee box on hole 9 for a forward tee this year and will complete another bridge restoration.”
A new maintenance building at Ben Hawes has helped move projects along for the city golf courses.
“The new maintenance facility opened in middle of July (2021) and has greatly improved our efficiency of the staff and security of our facility,” Whelan said. “Our biggest issue is like every other industry and it is finding part-time laborers. We suffer from this shortage just as restaurants and other service industries currently do.”
City golf courses should stay busy this year, from Whelan’s perspective.
“Overall, I’m excited about the 2022 season,” Whelan said. “We have our 20th annual Business League at Hillcrest this summer and our junior camp in June. At Ben Hawes we have a strong lesson program on the range for golfers of all abilities. The Owensboro Junior Golf Foundation has three sessions this summer for junior golfers and this summer I will be introducing an Operation 36 instructional program for ladies golf.”
Bunker renovations were finished in 2021, said Terry Delk, club manager and head golf pro at The Pearl Club.
“We had some underground drainage issues, sink holes on numbers 14 and 6, and we got those fixed,” Delk said. “We made a couple of changes to the driving range. We did a lot of tree work. Just fixing some stuff over time that needed some work.
“We had original member of the course tell me it’s in better shape than it has ever been in, one of the founding members. We’ve done a lot of improvements in the last eight years and managed to maintain them.”
A new bridge was built going up to the No. 6 hole at Windridge Country Club.
“It was an old culvert, we dug out the ditch, put some riprap in, made it look nice,” said Scott Stuckey, greenskeeper at Windridge. “The main lake is bigger now, it’s four feet deeper and wider than it was.”
There are three new tees under construction at Panther Creek Golf Club.
“They should be ready for play early this season,” said Kevin Ferguson, owner and course superintendent at Panther Creek. “As far as the golf course goes, we’re finishing up our typical winter chores, irrigation repairs, tree trimming, those kinds of things.”
