The Owensboro Puckhogs Squirt team is learning as it goes in the 10U division they play in this season.
The group is in an age transition year, so it’s been tougher to get wins. They are going against older players, instead of being on the top of their age category as they were in 8U.
“This same team was 56-11-2 last year,” said Mike Aldrich, who is head coach of the team. “We are in 10U, we were 8U last year and it’s tough. All of the rules going from 8 to 10 change, then they pretty well stay the same the rest of the way. But from 8U there’s a big learning curve.”
Aldrich is in his third year coaching, but he has nearly 20 years of playing experience in Owensboro and with a AAA team before he went into the Air Force, where he also played hockey. Nick Selby is the assistant coach for the Squirts.
The team has good skills, but they are learning to play together at a higher level. They are sometimes concentrating so much on offense that there are defensive lapses.
“It’s hard to get the teamwork part down, because everybody wants to be the guy,” Aldrich said of goal scoring. “They want to score so bad, then they get out of position and their (opposing) guy is open (to score).”
Right now, as the Puckhogs season get rolling again after a break starting in late December, the team wants to try and build on what they’ve learned so far.
This squad went to tournaments in Memphis, Tenn., and the Lake of the Ozarks last year and had success. The 8U team won its age group championship in Memphis.
“This year has been the learning year,” Aldrich said. “Next year will be a lot different, they’ll know the rules, they’ll be a year older. They have the talent, they just have to figure out how to use it.”
Players listed on the Squirt team are listed below.
Gage Aldrich, David Madej, Crew Alexander, Hollis Rush, Aoi Koike, Elijah Burton, Kooper Castlen, Kingston Cunningham, Cole Edds, Carson Kippenbrock, Axell Koger, Tommy Madej (G), Miles Ratliff (G), Hollis Rush, River Selby, Weston English, Brantly Wilkerson, Parker Pelphrey, Nathan Jackson.
