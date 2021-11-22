UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Purdue’s biggest men came up large in a huge early season game.
Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 on Sunday and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
The 7-foot-4 center hit nine of his 12 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds.
The team’s other post, 6-10 Trevion Williams, added nine points and four boards for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint.
The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels. But Purdue outscored the Wildcats 34-17 over the last nine minutes.
VOLS BLAST HEELS IN CONSOLATION GAME
Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 18 North Carolina 89-72 in the consolation game of the tournament.
WOMEN’S NO. 19 KENTUCKY 92, WINTHROP 47
LEXINGTON — Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop on Sunday.
Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists — plus five steals — for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps on Nov. 18, 2015, as the Wildcats (3-1) bounced back from a loss at top 10 Indiana. Dre’una Edwards added 20 points and Robyn Benton 14 among the five Kentucky players in double figures.
Jaelyn Royal scored 11 to lead Winthrop (0-4). Myra Strickland had 10.
An 11-0 run late in the first quarter, with five different payers scoring, put Kentucky up 25-6. Winthrop got within 11 by the end of the quarter but early in the second a 16-0 run wrapped it up.
Kentucky scored 36 points off 28 Winthrop turnovers.
