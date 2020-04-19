Kentucky Wesleyan College has the greatest championship tradition in the history of NCAA Division II men’s basketball.
Since 1966, the Panthers have won a record eight national championships, being directed by superior coaches and driven by a host of extraordinary players.
Consequently, choosing a Top 10 players list for KWC is a task of gargantuan proportions and, of course, highly subjective. It could certainly be argued that several others deserve to be on the list.
One-year phenomenons such as the great Mike Redd, who scored 33 points as a freshman versus Louisville in the 1963-64 season, and Marlon Parmer, the 2003 NCAA Division II Player of the Year, are not listed, but certainly deserve mention.
The only definitive requirement, then, is two years of service to KWC, with emphasis placed on players who helped KWC win one or more NCAA titles, as well as those with multiple NCAA Tournament appearances.
Here is one man’s list:
1-COREY CROWDER — Kentucky Wesleyan’s career scoring leader with 2,284 points, Crowder was National Player of the Year as a senior in 1991.
As a junior in 1990, he was runner-up for National Player of the Year while leading the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament. Crowder was a second-team All-American as a sophomore in 1991.
The 6-foot-5 guard-forward was Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year in each of his final two seasons, and the first KWC athlete to compete in the modern NBA (Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs). He also played two seasons professionally overseas.
For his career, Crowder averaged 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot 51% from the field, including 41% from 3-point range, and made 70% of his free throws.
Crowder’s son, Jae, is in his eighth NBA season, currently playing for the Miami Heat.
2-ANTONIO GARCIA — One of the most complete big men ever to play NCAA Division II basketball, Garcia combined scoring, rebounding and deft passing to lead KWC to the 1999 NCAA championship, producing 22 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in the Panthers’ title game victory over Metropolitan State.
For his efforts, the 6-8 Garcia was voted Most Outstanding Player of the 1999 NCAA finals, an award he also received as a junior when KWC was national runner-up to UC Davis.
A two-time first-team All-American, Garcia was consensus National Player of the Year in 1999, when he shot 64% from the field.
For his career, Garcia averaged 16.1 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.
He was named to the 50th Anniversary NCAA Elite Eight team in 2006.
Garcia played professionally overseas.
3-KELLY COLEMAN — Kentucky Wesleyan never had a more prolific scorer than the legendary “King Kelly,” who holds the program record for both single-season (30.3 ppg, 1959-60) and career (27.7 ppg, 1958-60) scoring average.
He was also one of the program’s great rebounders, averaging 12.1 per game.
A prep superstar at tiny Wayland in eastern Kentucky, the 6-2 Coleman became the state’s all-time leading scorer and holds the Sweet 16 record for points in a game with 68 in 1956.
At KWC, Coleman twice earned All-American honors, and as a senior led the Panthers to a third-place finish in the NCAA Tournament.
Coleman was a second-round NBA draft pick by the New York Knicks, but wound up playing two years in the American Basketball League.
4-GEORGE TINSLEY — Few in the history of college basketball can match the winning pedigree of Tinsley, who played a major role on three national championship teams (1966, 1968, 1969).
The 6-6 Tinsley was a two-time All-American, a two-time selection for the NCAA all-tournament team and was NCAA All-South Region on three occasions.
A participant in the 1968 United States Olympic Trials, Tinsley played on four NCAA Final Four teams, finishing his career as Wesleyan’s all-time leading rebounder (1,115).
The Most Outstanding Player of the 1969 NCAA Tournament, Tinsley averaged 16.9 points and 9.4 rebounds for his career and was named to the 50th Anniversary Elite Eight Team in 2006.
He played two seasons in the ABA.
5-DWIGHT HIGGS — A three-time All-American for KWC (1982-84) out of Owensboro High School, Higgs held the Panthers’ all-time scoring record (2,228 points) until it was eclipsed by Crowder in 1991.
A forward, Higgs was a four-time All-GLVC selection, made the NCAA Great Lakes Region all-tournament team three times, and was a member of the 1982 NCAA Tournament all-tournament team — in the process, driving Wesleyan to a pair of Final Four appearances.
For his career, the 6-4 Higgs averaged 18.6 points per game for his career — shooting 52% from the field.
Higgs, who led the OHS Red Devils to the 1980 KHSAA state championship, played professionally overseas.
6-DALLAS THORNTON — A two-time All-American (1967, 1968), Thornton helped drive Wesleyan to NCAA championships in 1966 and 1968.
A 1968 U.S. Olympic Trials participant, Thornton was selected to NCAA Final Four all-tournament teams in 1967-68 — making three Final Four appearances in total.
The 6-4 Thornton, who started 122 consecutive games in his four-year career at Wesleyan, shot 49% for his career — averaging 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was twice named to the NCAA Final Four all-tournament team.
He played two seasons in the ABA.
7-DANA WILLIAMS — A highly-skilled guard equally adept at scoring from the perimeter and on drives to the hoop, Williams was an NABC first-team All-American in 1999 — teaming with Antonio Garcia to lead KWC to the NCAA championship.
Williams, who finished with 1,210 career points at KWC, was runner-up to Garcia for NABC National Player of the Year in 1999 and was a two-time All-GLVC selection.
Williams scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three steals in the Panthers’ national title game conquest of Metropolitan State in 1999.
He was named to the NCAA finals all-tournament team in 1998 and ‘99.
8-ROD DRAKE — Like longtime teammate Dwight Higgs, the versatile Drake enjoyed immense success at both OHS and KWC — earning All-American honors two times as a Panther.
A four-time All-GLVC selection, Drake helped lead Wesleyan to a third-place finish in the 1982 NCAA Tournament, and as a senior helped drive the Panthers to the national semifinals. He was twice named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Great Lakes Regional (1982, 1984).
Now boys’ basketball head coach at OHS, Drake directed the Red Devils to the 2015 KHSAA state championship.
He scored 1,664 points in his KWC career.
9-KEN-JAH BOSLEY — The 6-1 all-purpose guard out of Richmond never played on an NCAA championship team at Kentucky Wesleyan, but his numbers are simply too good to ignore.
Bosley scored 2,118 points in a remarkably consistent four-year collegiate career (2014-17), averaging between 16.2 and 18.6 points per game each season.
Bosley closed out his days at KWC averaging 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game — shooting 47% from the field, including 40% from 3-point range, and making 84% of his free throws.
He currently plays professionally overseas.
10-MIKE WILLIAMS — Famous for outscoring eccentric Austin Peay legend Fly Williams in a high-scoring head-to-head matchup at the Sportscenter in December of 1972, Mike Williams scored 51 points that night to break the KWC single-game record.
Williams was the NCAA finals Most Outstanding Player in 1973, then led the Panthers to the national championship.
For his three-season career at KWC, Williams scored 1,568 points — averaging 18 points per game, including 22.4 per contest as a senior in 1973.
Williams was twice named to the NCAA All-Region team and made the NABC All-Great Lakes Region team as a junior in 1972.
