They were within a couple of miles of each other, but the numbers were popping Friday night at Rash Stadium and Steele Stadium.
Quarterbacks were getting the job done for Owensboro High School and St. Xavier in a heavyweight matchup between a top team in Class 5-A (OHS) and another top team in Class 6-A (St. X).
OHS and St. X managed to combine for nearly 1,000 yards in total offense, with the Red Devils checking in at 491.
St. X prevailed 51-38 in a game that turned into something of a touchdown derby in the second half, and OHS simply couldn’t keep up late.
The Red Devils gave a good accounting of themselves in the game, and OHS coach Jay Fallin certainly liked stretches of what his team did against deep and talented St. X.
“It’s a learning experience for us,” Fallin said. “We’re going to take a lot from this that we can move forward and get better. This is one of if not the best teams we’ll play all year.
“We could’ve done more to help ourselves. I don’t think we turned the ball over, that’s always promising. A bunch of different guys touched the ball. Tramel (Barksdale) had an absolute breakout night out of the backfield. He showed it on the big stage against a great team.
“The offensive line, they were doing a good job to protect Gavin enough so he could get loose and run.”
Gavin Wimsatt had a lot to do with OHS being in the game, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns, and as importantly, not throwing once to the other team. Wimsatt escaped damage when a St. Xavier defensive player dropped a sure interception in the end zone in the final seconds of the first half.
Instead, OHS managed to get a field goal and go into the locker room tied 24-24, after digging itself a 17-0 hole.
St. X quarterback Jack Sivori was nearly unstoppable on the ground, working his way to 165 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Sivori also passed for 94 yards and three more touchdowns on 7-of-10 passing.
A big, bruising offensive line helped St. X go to power football in the second half.
“They were able to run the ball at will,” Fallin said. “We’ve got to be better up front on defense. We’ve got two new inside linebackers, they got better as the game went along.”
On down Frederica Street at Steele Stadium, John Edge was coaching a different football team than the Owensboro Catholic squad he once led there.
Edge is in his second season at Apollo High School, and new starting quarterback Christian Combs had a stellar debut with the Air Raid offense that has become a mainstay with the Eagles.
Combs was brutally efficient in hitting 19-of-27 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-27 win over Catholic.
Edge had to like the progress Combs showed after getting one full season to learn the offense in 2020 before taking over the starting job now as a junior.
Now, we get to see if a second week leads to more big-yardage quarterback play. Owensboro goes across town to face Apollo on the second Friday night of the young season.
