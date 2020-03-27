Immanuel Quickley had taped himself a motivational message to the mirror in his room at the Craft Lodge before this basketball season started.
“His goal for this year was to be a starter, to be a starter!,” UK coach John Calipari said earlier this week. “From that, he became (SEC) Player of the Year as voted on by the coaches, who had to play against him.”
Quickley had an amazing last two months of the basketball season for UK. His emergence as an offensive force in the second half of the season gave BBN hope that a long run in the NCAA Tournament was very possible.
Quickley’s numbers at winning time for UK were the definition of a clutch performer.
He was torrid in the second half over a nine-game stretch ending with the loss to Tennessee in the Rupp Arena finale.
Quickley averaged 14.3 points in the second half alone during that nine-game stretch.
UT was Quickley’s 19th straight game in double figures, the most since Malik Monk had a 30-game streak during the 2016-17 season.
Quickley was one of the best free-throw shooters in the country, leading the SEC in free-throw percentage at 92.2%. He had made 20 in a row before the Florida game.
The countless hours Quickley spent in the gym, working on creating shots and becoming a strong defender never got to happen because of sports cancelations, including the NCAA Tournament, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Quickley and other potential NBA prospects at UK are now in a holding pattern.
Quickley would be a prime candidate to start at point guard if Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans put themselves in for the NBA Draft. Maxey is definitely expected to move toward the Draft, and Hagans will have a decision to make also after his sophomore season.
Quickley at point guard as a UK junior is noteworthy because Kentucky is loaded with incoming 5-star prospects in the backcourt.
Five-star point guard Devin Askew has signed in UK’s 2020 recruiting class. Five-star guard signees Terrence Clarke and B.J. Boston, who are both ranked the top five of the 2020 class, could also have the basketball in their hands at times.
So, yes, 6-foot-3 sophomore could be the lead guard for Kentucky next season, but there are a lot of moving parts to consider.
Quickley has become of the best examples of development in Calipari’s tenure at Kentucky after averaging 5.2 points per game as a freshman.
ESPN currently ranks Quickley as the No. 60 prospect in the 2020 draft class, which would make him a borderline second-round pick.
Would that be a good enough spot for Quickley to jump from UK?
“Would we be a better team him being a point guard and this team coming back? Yes, but that’s not why he should make his decision,” Calipari said. “His decision is, ‘Is this the right time?’ Am I ready to succeed in that league? Am I mentally ready, which I know he is. Am I physically ready? Yeah. Have I mastered my skills the way I need to? That’s the decision he would have to come back to.”
In Calipari speak, his description for Quickley would seem indicate that another year of significant improvement for the guard would make him a potential first-round NBA draft choice.
And seeing that loaded backcourt, with Quickley perhaps in the lead spot, would be something special in the 2021 season.
