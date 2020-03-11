Immanuel Quickley improved so much from his freshman to sophomore seasons at the University of Kentucky that he became the best player in the Southeastern Conference.
After winning the SEC regular-season crown by three games, the Kentucky headlined the league’s end-of-the-season awards with Quickley winning SEC Player of the Year and John Calipari earning SEC Coach of the Year distinction, as picked by the league’s coaches.
Four Kentucky players and Calipari won SEC honors following a 26-5 regular season that included a 15-3 league record, an 8-2 record on the road and a top-10 national ranking.
Quickley was joined on the All-SEC First Team by Nick Richards (coaches and Associated Press) while freshman guard Tyrese Maxey made the All-SEC Second Team (coaches). Maxey was also tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team (coaches).
Ashton Hagans, the 2019 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, made the SEC All-Defensive Team (coaches) for a second consecutive season. Richards joined him on the five-man team.
Additionally, Quickley and Calipari were named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District IV Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. Richards joined Quickley on the USBWA All-District IV team, which includes teams from Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
Quickley — SEC Player of the Year (coaches), All-SEC First Team (coaches and AP), USBWA District IV Player of the Year, USBWA All-District IV Team.
Richards — All-SEC First Team (coaches and AP), SEC All-Defensive Team (coaches), USBWA All-District IV Team
Maxey — All-SEC Second Team (coaches), SEC All-Freshman Team (coaches)
Hagans — SEC All-Defensive Team (coaches)
Calipari — SEC Coach of the Year (coaches), USBWA District IV Coach of the Year
With four players and a coach totaling eight SEC honors from the league’s coaches, UK won more league awards than any other school. All 14 conference head coaches voted on the league’s All-SEC squads. Ties were not broken.
“I’m so happy for Immanuel, Nick, Tyrese, Ashton and really all of our guys,” Calipari said. “This group has been so much fun to be around because they want to be coached and they’re all pushing one another to be better every day. To me, these awards are as much about our team’s success than anything else. When the team succeeds, individuals benefit. When individuals sacrifice themselves for the team, everyone shares in the success. Congratulations to all of our award winners and their teammates.”
Quickley and Richards were joined on the nine-man coaches’ All-SEC First Team by Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama), Mason Jones (Arkansas), Samir Doughty (Auburn), Keyontae Johnson (Florida), Skylar Mays (LSU), Breein Tyree (Ole Miss) and Reggie Perry (Mississippi State). The AP’s All-SEC First Team included Quickley, Richards, Lewis, Jones and Perry.
Maxey was a member of the eight-man coaches’ All-SEC Second Team, which included John Petty Jr. (Alabama), Isaac Okoro (Auburn), Kerry Blackshear Jr. (Florida), Anthony Edwards (Georgia), Maik Kotsar (South Carolina), John Fulkerson (Tennessee) and Saban Lee (Vanderbilt).
