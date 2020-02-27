It’s tough to tell who is happier about how well Immanuel Quickley is playing for No. 8 University of Kentucky.
Quickley has taken advantage of the avenues Kentucky gives players to get better, he has worked with an intensity shown by UK guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyler Herro to make himself one of the top offensive threats in the nation.
Quickley professed how happy he was that he came to UK in the moments after a 30-point outburst led to UK’s 69-60 win at Texas A&M.
UK coach John Calipari is more than pleased with Quickley in the context of what the sophomore guard has done away from the bright lights to take his individual game to such a dominant level.
Certainly, with Calipari, it’s tough to tell when a player has grown “enough” to get the coach to a ‘satisfied’ level.
“I’ve had a lot of really good players, and one guy, it’s hard to have one guy shoot all the balls,” Calipari said Tuesday night in College Station, talking about how seldom there are big number individual games for players in his system. “How many did he (Quickley) shoot today? Nineteen ain’t too bad. You shoot 19 and get 30. Woo-hoo. Not bad.”
Quickley was pretty efficient, hitting 11-of-19 from the floor and 8-of-12 on 3s.
In trying to always balance things with the team, Calipari looked more at the reaction of his teammates to Quickley’s performance than the numbers themselves.
“We have a lot of guys on the team that are making shots, but here’s what’s great about this team. When he walked in that locker room, they went nuts because he was doing TV after,” Calipari said of Quickley. “They went (nuts). That’s the thing about this group. When Nick has come up big, they go crazy. When EJ has come up big, they go crazy. They’re cheering each other’s successes, and that’s a good sign.”
The focus recently has been mostly on Quickley because of all the points he’s provided during the critical times of games.
There was a lot of speculation heading into last offseason on where and how Quickley could be an influence for the Wildcats.
The general belief was that Quickley could be a high-level scorer for UK, but would he be able to carve out minutes. He knew there would be significant work to do on his own during the summer.
“I think there was an all-star game or a summer league game or something that he played in and people were calling and saying, ‘Wow. He had 40-something in this game against pros. It was against top-level guys and he looked different.’ ” UK associate head coach Kenny Payne said Monday. “Then when he came here there was a different type of swagger about him. He could handle criticism. He could handle tough coaching, which last year he struggled with. Being able to deal with letting the coach down by not performing to your ability, I think that weighed on him last year, whereas now it’s the only person I have to please is me. I know what I’m doing. I’m comfortable with who I am as a player.”
Quickley said he knew the path of “getting in the gym” was going to be the best route to getting minutes.
With those minutes, Quickley has also found the spotlight.
“Coach Cal knows what is best for his players and that’s why you come to Kentucky,” Quickley said on Tuesday. “You come here to work. You come here to develop and I am so glad that I came here. One of the best decisions of my life.”
UK needs Quickley to stay hot, but it also can use plenty of help from Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and the rest to handle what’s next on the schedule.
That would be a showdown looming with Auburn on Saturday at what should be a super-charged Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats not only need a win to enhance NCAA seeding possibilities, but to break a 2-game losing streak to Auburn.
