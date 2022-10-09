Quincy had a big offensive Saturday in a 46-9 football win over Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Tionne Harris threw two touchdown passes for Quincy and completed 19-of-32 for 271 yards.
KWC looked like it would get going as Blake Vivrette knocked in a field goal in from 40 yards to make it a 9-3 game early in the second half.
Quincy put the game out of reach by scoring 24 unanswered points to go up 32-3 with 13 minutes left in the game.
KWC’s Brennen McGuire showed his speed on a 46-yard touchdown reception from Wiley Cain in the fourth quarter.
Cain went 8-for-15 with 121 yards and a touchdown in the loss. McGuire had 62 receiving yards, while David Florence notched six receptions for 53 yards.
Jalen Humphrey was all over the field on defense for KWC, recording 13 total tackles in the game. His 324 career tackles places him at second all-time in KWC history, and he needs just 24 more to pass Brian Seider for the most all-time.
Tremayne Lee, Jalen Griffin and Stefan Robertson each had rushing touchdowns for Quincy. Jackson Connell also had an interception return for a touchdown.
KWC is 2-4. Quincy is 3-3. KWC will host Findlay, the reigning G-MAC champions next Saturday at 4 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
