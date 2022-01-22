Whitesville Trinity got two free throws from Nathan Hernandez to drop Grayson County 50-49 in a 12th District boys basketball matchup Friday night at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.
Landon Huff scored 14 points to lead Trinity and Nolan Mills added 10. Trinity is 8-8.
Grayson County got 14 points from River Blanton. The Cougars are 9-8.
GRAYSON COUNTY 13 11 16 9 — 49
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 6 15 22 7 — 50
Grayson County (49) — Blanton 14, McCrady 10, Horn 7, Sharp 6, Tomes 6, Hornbeck 4, Childress 2.
Whitesville Trinity (50) — Huff 14, Mills 10, Wright 7, Hernandez 6, Smith 2, Payne 2.
OWENSBORO 80 EVANSVILLE BOSSE 56
Kenyata Carbon poured in 35 points in the Red Devils’ win in Evansville.
Amari Wales added 19 points for OHS (13-5).
OWENSBORO 30 14 22 14 — 80
BOSSE 16 15 14 11 — 56
Owensboro (80) — Carbon 35, Wales 19, Talbott 8, Glover 6, Powell 6, Johnson 3, Rogers 3.
Bosse (56) — Ajibade 25, Nunn 9, M. Wagner 8, Smallwood 4, Howell 3, Fox-Boone 2, Joyner 2, Parker 2, F. Wagner 1.
MEADE COUNTY 61 HANCOCK COUNTY 51
Kaleb Keown scored 18 points and Ryan Ogle added 13 to lead Hancock County at Meade County. The Hornets are 5-12.
Trent Knopp scored 20 points and Grant Beavin added 17 points for Meade County (5-11).
HANCOCK COUNTY 15 11 10 15 — 51
MEADE COUNTY 9 21 19 12 — 61
Hancock County (51) — Keown 18, Ogle 13, Powers 7, Ferry 6, Emmick 5, Brown 2.
Meade County (61) — Knopp 20, Beavin 17, Edwards 7, Parker 6, Johnston 3.
GIRLS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53
GRAYSON COUNTY 39
Cassidy Morris had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Trinity at the Horn Community Center.
Trinity also got 13 points from Josie Aull and 12 from Kenzie McDowell. The Lady Raiders are 6-6.
Grayson County was led by Sydney Perkins and Aryssa Riggs with 11 points each.
HENDERSON COUNTY 6
1 DAVIESS COUNTY 40
Adylan Ayer scored 16 points to lead Daviess County at the DCHS gym.
The Lady Panthers are 13-6.
Jari Thomas led Henderson County with 25 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY 14 14 15 18 — 61
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 8 12 10 — 40
Henderson County (61) — Thomas 26, Veal 8, Gibson 6, Rideout 5, Risley 4, Kemp 4, Lacer 4,
Daviess County (40) — Ayer 16, Spurrier 9, Beehn 7, Payne 4, Paige 2, Mewes 2.
MUHLENBERG CO. 52 TRIGG COUNTY 33
Muhlenberg County got 22 points from Brooklyn Stewart on the way to a win at Trigg County.
The Lady Mustangs improved to 7-8.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 18 12 5 17 — 52
TRIGG COUNTY 4 8 10 11 — 33
Muhlenberg County (52) — Stewart 22, Boggess 9, Profitt 7, I. Wilkins 6, Duvall 4, Joines 4.
Trigg County (33) — Noffsinger 16, Hyde 8, Reynolds 8, Rogers 1.
MEADE COUNTY 57 LaRUE COUNTY 24
Peyton Bradley had 25 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds.
Katie Durbin scored nine points, while Annabelle Babb and Aubrey Hardesty each scored eight points for Meade County (15-5).
