With some rain Friday night and more in the forecast early Saturday morning, the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament moved its entire Saturday schedule to Sunday.
Basically, the setup will stay the same for the first two games of the day at Vastwood Park in Hancock County.
Muhlenberg County (20-12) will play Whitesville Trinity (9-15) at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Owensboro (17-10) will meet Hancock County (17-9) at 1 p.m.
The other two opening round games will flip times Sunday afternoon.
Meade County (18-13) will face Ohio County (16-15) at 4 p.m.
Apollo High School (20-12) will play Grayson County (16-13) at 7 p.m.
Apollo is having a ceremony to rename the baseball field Bob Mantooth Field at Eagle Park at 2 p.m. Sunday. Mantooth was the legendary baseball coach at Apollo for 35 years, and he won 977 games total in a 42-year coaching career that ended when he retired in 2018.
The semifinals are scheduled for Monday, with the winners of the first two regional opening games playing at 5:30 p.m., and the winners of the third and fourth regional opening games meeting at 8:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
With the format now being win three games in three days, that could change pitching strategies.
“The biggest implication it has, in my mind, is that now the champion will have to win three games in three days,” said Jake Fiorella, coach of Owensboro, the 9th District champion. “Not having an off day between rounds one and two certainly will influence pitching choices as far as relievers and how long starters can go. For us, the goal is to win the game we’re playing. If you’re in the regional tournament, anything can happen so we’re going to try to win each inning, one pitch at a time.”
It was also better to delay the start of the regional for a day if the field at Vastwood Park was deemed unplayable. The situation where first round games would be moved from Saturday to Sunday was discussed thoroughly at the regional draw, according to Fiorella.
“I prefer to err on the side of caution there, as this is a win-or-go-home situation and you’d like the field to be in the best shape possible,” Fiorella said. “We knew going in if the field wasn’t going to be ready for game one, on time, that all games were being postponed until Sunday. Luckily that’s a scenario that was discussed, at length, Friday at the regional draw.”
Apollo had graduation Friday night, and Apollo coach Brandon Dennis thought Thursday that turnaround could be difficult to a Saturday regional tournament game.
“Given the way we handled the district championship game, the extra day really doesn’t have an impact on what we plan to do in this tournament,” Dennis said. “Our guys did a really good job getting home at a decent hour (Friday from graduation activities) because they knew what was on the line, so I think we were good either way.”
Whitesville Trinity, Muhlenberg County, Hancock County and Ohio County also had graduation ceremonies Friday night.
