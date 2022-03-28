The Owensboro Rampage didn’t get a win in the USA Hockey Nationals over the weekend in McKinney, Texas, but the Rampage did gain some confidence playing on a big stage.
“The first game was only tough game, second and third we had to play our style of hockey,” Rampage coach Jason Link said. “When they see that different style, they try to change how we’re playing, but our style is what would give us success. We played with positive energy and we were able to be more successful. We were much more competitive this year. It could be luck of the draw, but our speed has increased.”
The Rampage went 0-3 in the national tournament, losing 8-0 to the Rushmore (S.D.) Thunder in the opening game, then falling 3-0 to Northport (N.Y.) Huntington, and being competitive in a 6-4 loss to Faith Lutheran (Nev.) on Saturday.
“That first game, we had a lot of kids who had never played in Nationals, it’s a big rink, a big crowd, on the national stage, we had to find the rhythm and get back in there and play,” Link said. “The number one team from each state is there, the caliber of players is up, the team from New York, they play year around. By the second game, we were extremely competitive.”
Having a fun trip and celebrating the seniors with the Rampage were also big goals for the team.
The Rampage won a historic third straight KHSHL state championship in early March in Lexington. Winning the state crown made the Rampage eligible for the USA Hockey Nationals.
The seniors were Dexter Hill, Lance Crabtree, Lance Masterson, Zach Roberts, Ray Sachetti, Logan Girten, Clay Howard.
“Lance Masterson is our goalie and he had a 90% save average, going against some teams that were the best in nation, he played well,” Link said.
The Rampage expects nine to 11 players to be returning next season. Link believes the group coming back will be ready for another run to try and win a Kentucky high school state championship, and make another trip to the nationals.
“Once you’ve been here it’s a little easier to manage that emotion and focus on the game,” Link said. ]“They all want to win a state championship, going to nationals is the bonus. They get their state championship rings, that pressure is off to get one, they are able to focus on the process.”
